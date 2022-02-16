American National, Surrey Bancorp boards declare dividend

The board of directors for American National Bankshares Inc. declared Tuesday a quarterly cash dividend of 28 cents per common share.

The dividend is payable March 18 to shareholders registered as of March 4.

The bank, based in Danville, Va., has three branches in Burlington, two in Greensboro and one each in Graham, Mebane and Winston-Salem.

The board of directors for Surrey Bancorp declared Wednesday a quarterly cash dividend of 10.5 cents per share on its common stock.

The dividend is payable April 8 to shareholders registered as of March 18.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.