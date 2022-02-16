 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
American National, Surrey Bancorp boards declare dividend
American National, Surrey Bancorp boards declare dividend

The board of directors for American National Bankshares Inc. declared Tuesday a quarterly cash dividend of 28 cents per common share.

The dividend is payable March 18 to shareholders registered as of March 4.

The bank, based in Danville, Va., has three branches in Burlington, two in Greensboro and one each in Graham, Mebane and Winston-Salem.

The board of directors for Surrey Bancorp declared Wednesday a quarterly cash dividend of 10.5 cents per share on its common stock.

The dividend is payable April 8 to shareholders registered as of March 18.

