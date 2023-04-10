American National Bancshares Inc. reported Friday a 7.9% increase in total compensation to $1.08 million for president and chief executive Jeffrey Haley.

Haley’s base salary rose by 0.6% to $574,520, while incentive pay went up 26.5% to $237,188. Haley received an $86,250 bonus, up 4.5%.

He received stock award valued at $143,192 on the date they were awarded, as well as all other compensation valued at $40,948.

The CEO Pay ratio for Haley was $19 to $1 with a median employee compensation of $58,400.

The bank, based in Danville, Va., has three branches in Burlington, two in Greensboro and one each in Graham, Mebane and Winston-Salem.