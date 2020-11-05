Amid virus surge, no decision yet from Cooper on reopening plans

“We’ll have an announcement (soon) on what the next steps are when the current order expires. We’re going to continue this preventive message that we can get control of this virus.”

Cooper said that “everybody in our state needs to take COVID-19 seriously.”

“I know that it is difficult and tiring after months of having to be careful.

“But don’t let frustration and fatigue cloud your judgment when it comes to staying safe and protecting your loved ones.”

Some political analysts say Cooper may be more emboldened to return to heightened restrictions with his re-election secured over Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest.

"(The governor) is likely to approach COVID-19 restrictions in a new light,” said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation. “If the coronavirus seems to become a bigger threat, we could see a return to lockdowns.

"But the governor might also be willing to consider relaxation of restrictions that would have been viewed before Tuesday as caving to pressure from a political rival.”

"Much of this will depend on the course COVID-19 takes in the weeks ahead."

COVID updates