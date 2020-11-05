Amid virus surge, no decision yet from Cooper on reopening plans

North Carolina nearly set another daily high for new COVID-19 cases with 2,859 reported Thursday by the state Department of Health and Human Services.
The highest new case count is 2,885, reported on Oct. 29.
Since Oct. 15, eight daily statewide counts have surpassed 2,500 COVID-19 cases. There also were 2,805 cases reported Saturday. The overall statewide case total is at 285,661 since mid-March.
There were an additional 41 deaths statewide reported Thursday, on top of 50 reported Wednesday and a pandemic-high of 67 reported Tuesday.
The overall death toll is 4,548 since mid-March.
The recent surge in Forsyth County COVID-19 cases has contributed to another coronavirus-related death, DHHS said. The county death toll is at 126.
Forsyth’s new case total reported for Thursday was 110, following on 100 reported Wednesday.
The Forsyth case count is at 9,546 overall. The county has experienced 12 days with new case counts of at least 80 since Oct. 16. The single-day new-case high for Forsyth was 162 on June 1.
Since Phase 2.5 of reopening began Sept. 4 in N.C, the total statewide case count has jumped 62.4% from 175,815 to 285,661 as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
Meanwhile, the death toll has increased by 57.4% from 2,889 to 4,548.
Since Phase Three of reopening began Oct. 2, allowing bars and night clubs to operate at limited outdoor capacity, the total case count is up 33% from 214,684 to 285,661. The death toll is up by 26% from 3,608 to 4,548.
Going back?
Gov. Roy Cooper announced Oct. 21 that the state would remain in Phase Three reopening status through at least Nov. 13.
In the past two weeks, Cooper and public-health officials in his administration have expressed their concerns that North Carolinians are losing progress in combatting the pandemic.
Cooper held Thursday his first COVID-19 press conference, in which he and state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen repeated concerns about all social gatherings, particularly around the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s holiday periods.
There had been speculation by some political and public-health officials that Cooper may have announced plans Thursday to extend Phase Three beyond Nov. 13, or potentially move the state back to Phase Two or Phase 2.5 restrictions.
Cooper said Thursday that “we certainly don’t want to” move back.
“We’re going to let the data guide our decision.
“We’ll have an announcement (soon) on what the next steps are when the current order expires. We’re going to continue this preventive message that we can get control of this virus.”
Cooper said that “everybody in our state needs to take COVID-19 seriously.”
“I know that it is difficult and tiring after months of having to be careful.
“But don’t let frustration and fatigue cloud your judgment when it comes to staying safe and protecting your loved ones.”
Some political analysts say Cooper may be more emboldened to return to heightened restrictions with his re-election secured over Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest.
"(The governor) is likely to approach COVID-19 restrictions in a new light,” said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation. “If the coronavirus seems to become a bigger threat, we could see a return to lockdowns.
"But the governor might also be willing to consider relaxation of restrictions that would have been viewed before Tuesday as caving to pressure from a political rival.”
"Much of this will depend on the course COVID-19 takes in the weeks ahead."
COVID updates
The Cooper administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of people coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
The positive test rate has been as low as 4.6% on Sept. 24 and as high as 7.9% on Oct. 4. There was a 6.6% positive rate out of Tuesday's 24,568 tests in North Carolina.
The number of North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 was at 1,193 as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, up seven from Wednesday. The daily high was 1,279 on July 22.
Cooper repeated his hope that the state will see a post-election easing of the politicization of social-distancing guidelines, particularly mask wearing.
"I'm hoping after the election that more people will not use the political excuse for not wearing a mask, and be more willing to follow the science and do the things we need to (in order) to slow the spread," Cooper said.
Cooper said Thursday he views his re-election by a larger margin as a sign that North Carolinians do want action on public-health issues that include attempting to expand Medicaid coverage to between 450,000 to 650,000 residents.
“Particularly in the middle of a pandemic in which so many people lack access to affordable health care,” Cooper said.
“I want us to try to find new strategies to work together to move forward. The people of North Carolina expect us to do our jobs.”
Kristoffer Shields, a historian at Rutgers University's Eagleton Center on the American Governor, said "I believe locking down a second time is much more politically difficult than the first time.”
"We're heading into a winter where cases could skyrocket. The question is whether that scenario gives Cooper the freedom to be more strict, or does COVID fatigue realistically limit what is possible.”
Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University, projects "increased pandemic restrictions based on data we are getting from contact tracing that will be coming before the end of the month."
"Our current pandemic picture is just deteriorating too fast not to tighten restrictions."
336-727-7376
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.