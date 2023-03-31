British American Tobacco's bid to capture a major global presence in heated cigarettes could come with a $1.23 billion loss in fiscal 2023, according to a leading industry analyst.

Barclays analyst Jain Gaurav said in an investor note this week that he believes "that our BAT thesis is on the right track and that glo will likely grow two times that of (Philip Morris International's) IQOS this year on volumes."

But Gaurav added that glo fiscal 2023 losses "will widen vs. fiscal 2022 to almost $1.23 billion, per our estimates."

Unlike a traditional cigarette that burns tobacco (producing carcinogens in the process), heat-not-burn cigarettes heat tobacco leaves to release nicotine.

BAT did not comment directly on the Barclays report. It said in a statement that it does not separate new category contributions by individual categories.

The manufacturer said Feb. 9 in its fiscal 2022 annual report that it exceeded revenue projections, boosted again foremost by its Reynolds American Inc. subsidiary.

Nearly 90% of BAT’s $33.68 billion in full-year revenue came from traditional cigarette sales, such as Reynolds’ Newport and Camel brands.

Reynolds implemented four increases in its traditional-cigarette list prices — which retailers typically pass on to customers — in both 2022 and 2021.

Yet, BAT chief executive Jack Bowles spotlighted in the report the 40.9% growth in new-category sales to $3.52 billion.

The manufacturer’s A Better Tomorrow initiative is built around new-category products that include: top-selling U.S. electronic cigarette Vuse; heat-not-burn traditional cigarette glo (not available in the U.S.); and modern oral products Camel Snus and Velo.

BAT said it has 22.5 million global consumers of new-category products, up 4.2 million from fiscal 2021. The products are sold in 60 countries.

Vuse sales rose 54.9% to $1.75 billion, while glo sales jumped 24.3% to $1.29 billion and modern oral up 45.3% to $484.7 million.

The combination of new-category customer and revenue growth led BAT to move up by a year — to 2024 from 2025 — its projection of turning a unit profit.

“Our new-category business has become a significant contributor to the group’s financial delivery,” Bowles said. “Driven by our strong new category momentum, we are confident in our ($6.1 billion) revenue target by 2025.”

BAT affirmed Friday its 2024 profitability forecast and $6.1 billion revenue target by 2025.

Gaurav's report was focused on an industrywide look at global heated tobacco pricing in which manufacturers, such as BAT and PMI, are offering discounts in order to attract new customers.

He cited that BAT has introduced a deep discount Lucky Strike-branded glo product in Japan, which is the world's most competitive heated cigarette market.

He also mentioned that IQOS heatsticks were about 7% cheaper than Marlboro traditional cigarettes on a global basis.

"IQOS is now selling at a 10%-plus discount to Marlboro in 42 countries vs. 13 countries in May 2018," Gaurav wrote.

Gaurav said that when factoring inflation and rising tobacco excise taxes in several countries, most prominently in the United Kingdom, traditional cigarettes "are becoming less affordable while next-generation products are becoming more affordable."

"In an inflationary environment, if more countries load tobacco excise tax hikes on cigs and less on next-generation products, it should accelerate" smokers' transition to those products.

U.S. heated competition

Competition is clearly growing in the market for heat-not-burn cigarettes in the United States.

Yet, manufacturers remain in a legal, production and regulatory holding pattern, meaning it could be years before smokers could benefit from some of the potentially reduced-risk tobacco and nicotine alternatives to traditional cigarettes.

Altria Group Inc. has announced it would spend an initial $150 million to form a joint venture — Horizon Innovations LLC — with Japan Tobacco to gain access to that company’s Ploom heated cigarette technology, which is already being sold in four countries.

Meanwhile, Philip Morris International Inc. announced Sept. 20 it will pay $2.7 billion to regain on April 30, 2024, from Altria the full commercialization rights to the U.S. market for its IQOS heated cigarette that had limited U.S. distribution before being shelved by an international legal dispute.

BAT has indicated plans to apply for Food and Drug Administration approval of its glo heated product that has gained a 6.2% market share of all nicotine products in Japan.

Although glo is not available at retail in the U.S., an internet search lists online shipment options into the U.S.

“Nothing that would facilitate the displacement of cigarettes with low-risk alternatives in the U.S. can happen quickly, given the FDA regulatory system,” said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies.

“The joint venture with Japan Tobacco does not even plan to submit a premarket tobacco application until 2025. Based on past experience, it could then take years to be approved, if indeed the product is approved.”

Altria’s willingness to spend $150 million to hold a 75% stake in Horizon represents a typical strategy of buying access to proven technology rather than developing its own, said Scott Ballin, past chairman of the anti-smoking alliance Coalition of Science or Health.

“Altria has always tended to acquire (or partner) with existing companies rather than spending time on internal expansion,” Ballin said.

“Some have been more successful than others,” Ballin said. “Given everything else that is going on in the tobacco and nicotine space, this doesn’t come as a surprise.”