Analyst: National labor shortage may limit Krispy Kreme's expansion plans

"We now believe the labor issue could result in a mid-to-high-single-digit top-line growth, at least in 2022, reviving investor skepticism about growth for the indulgent snack category."

Chappell stressed that "we expect the company to post solid third-quarter results. Our call today is about near-term limitations to its model."

During the first half of fiscal 2021, Krispy Kreme said it has shifted from a legacy wholesale business to what it calls “delivered fresh daily” outlets that include grocery, big-box retail and convenience stores.

The company said it had 9,575 U.S. and international “points of access” as of July 4, compared with 8,275 in the first quarter and 5,635 a year ago.

The delivered fresh daily outlets represent 5,067 of its U.S. and Canadian points of access, along with 237 hot-now doughnut shops, 199 cookie shops and 56 “fresh” shops that receive product transferred from the hot-now shops in a hub-and-spoke business model.

Internationally, the mix is 2,264 delivered fresh daily outlets, 28 hot-now shops and 354 fresh shops.

The company said it has identified growth potential in large U.S. metro areas, such as Boston, Chicago, Minneapolis and New York, as well as Brazil, China and parts of Western Europe.