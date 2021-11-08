Analyst: National labor shortage may limit Krispy Kreme's expansion plans

The national labor shortage stymieing the leisure and hospitality sector is projected to have a significant impact of Krispy Kreme Inc.'s expansion, according to an industry analyst.
Charlotte-based Krispy Kreme is scheduled to provide its second quarterly earnings report Tuesday since returning as a publicly-traded company on July 1.
Truist Securities analyst Bill Chappell wrote Monday that he was lowering his 52-week share-price target for Krispy Kreme from $21 to $15.
The stock jumped from an initial price offering of $17 to $21.69 on its debut day.
However, Krispy Kreme's share price has struggled in recent months. It has traded in the $13 to $16 range since early August and reached a low of $12.97 on Oct. 29.
"Acute labor shortages and wage inflation currently occurring in the U.S. will slow the company’s expansion of the company’s hub-and-spoke model and slow top-line growth over the next few quarters," Chappell said.
"We note that Krispy Kreme currently had 1,800 job openings, as compared to 21,000 existing global employees, according to Glassdoor.
"We believe slowing growth will, in turn, keep the stock’s valuation in check, if not compress it further," Chappell said.
Chappell said his initial $21 share price target "was based on the company posting consistent double-digit top-line growth, which would enable the stock to hold a growth stock multiple."
"We now believe the labor issue could result in a mid-to-high-single-digit top-line growth, at least in 2022, reviving investor skepticism about growth for the indulgent snack category."
Chappell stressed that "we expect the company to post solid third-quarter results. Our call today is about near-term limitations to its model."
During the first half of fiscal 2021, Krispy Kreme said it has shifted from a legacy wholesale business to what it calls “delivered fresh daily” outlets that include grocery, big-box retail and convenience stores.
The company said it had 9,575 U.S. and international “points of access” as of July 4, compared with 8,275 in the first quarter and 5,635 a year ago.
The delivered fresh daily outlets represent 5,067 of its U.S. and Canadian points of access, along with 237 hot-now doughnut shops, 199 cookie shops and 56 “fresh” shops that receive product transferred from the hot-now shops in a hub-and-spoke business model.
Internationally, the mix is 2,264 delivered fresh daily outlets, 28 hot-now shops and 354 fresh shops.
The company said it has identified growth potential in large U.S. metro areas, such as Boston, Chicago, Minneapolis and New York, as well as Brazil, China and parts of Western Europe.
It said that expansion will either consist of company-owned shops or franchise operations, to be determined on a case-by-case basis.
"While we do believe in the model, we believe it has become increasingly difficult to execute at the pace management originally hoped," Chappell said.
"As part of the hub and spoke model, Krispy Kreme utilizes to visit at least five to 10 doors a day, enabling delivery of fresh products, and for workers to man each company-owned door."
However, Chappell said the reality is that "in the current labor market in which wages are moving higher, virtually every retailer has a help-wanted sign outside their door."
"The labor appears to be especially acute for short- and long-haul drivers.
In August, Krispy Kreme posted mixed second-quarter results with a $15 million loss and an earnings loss of 13 cents a share.
However, the company had adjusted net income of $17.8 million when excluding several one-time expenses, such as $8.3 million in share-based compensation, $6.7 million in initial public-offering expenses and $1.3 million in restructuring and severance expenses. Adjusted earnings were 13 cents a share.
There were past, present and future measuring sticks in the report, given it was Krispy Kreme’s first public financial disclosure since 2016.
The company reported $349.2 million in second-quarter revenue, compared with $321.8 million in the first quarter and $236.6 million a year ago.
