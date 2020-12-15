Analyst reports Reynolds set to raise cigarette prices by 13 cents per pack in January

Herzog said Reynolds is aiming to offset potential increases in state and federal cigarette excise taxes in 2021.

"We expect Altria Group Inc. and other cigarette manufacturers to follow with similar cig price increases, although these may occur early in the new year vs. in the next two weeks," Herzog said.

The pricing power of the U.S. cigarette companies "is extraordinary,” said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies.

"For anyone keeping score, a pack of cigarettes in the U.S. costs less than 30 cents to manufacture. BAT will be netting around $2.40 on each one they now sell."

As fewer U.S. adults smoke traditional cigarettes, BAT and Altria are attempting to shift more sales toward smokeless tobacco products, such as electronic and heat-not-burn traditional cigarettes, moist snuff and snus.

Sweanor said that "it's worth questioning anyone who claims an interest in facilitating a rapid move from a business like this to one where they lose money."

However, some anti-tobacco advocates consider each per-pack hike as an increasing disincentive for buying traditional cigarettes, particularly among low- to moderate-income individuals.