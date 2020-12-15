Analyst reports Reynolds set to raise cigarette prices by 13 cents per pack in January

Cigarette smokers will face another in a long line of per-pack price increases in late January, a leading industry analyst said Tuesday.
Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog wrote in a note to investors that R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. will raise its list price by 13 cents a pack, effective Jan. 28, for all traditional cigarette brands.
The list price is what wholesalers pay manufacturers for their traditional cigarette products. The increase typically is passed on to customers at retail.
It's a pricing strategy that has become at least a semiannual occurrence since 2014.
Reynolds did not respond Tuesday when asked about Herzog's price-increase projection. Herzog said the price increase was announced by Reynolds' parent company, British American Tobacco Plc.
It would be the second 13-cent per-pack price increase for Reynolds since late September. Altria Group matched that price increase in October.
"This is BAT's fourth cigarette price increase this year, and is the second time in recent history that BAT/R.J. Reynolds has led a price increase," Herzog said.
Herzog said the latest per-pack price increase "comes as a surprise to us and our industry contacts given the price increases year to date totaling 32 cents per pack, vs. 25 cents per pack in 2019 and 19 cents per pack in 2018."
Herzog said Reynolds is aiming to offset potential increases in state and federal cigarette excise taxes in 2021.
"We expect Altria Group Inc. and other cigarette manufacturers to follow with similar cig price increases, although these may occur early in the new year vs. in the next two weeks," Herzog said.
The pricing power of the U.S. cigarette companies "is extraordinary,” said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies.
"For anyone keeping score, a pack of cigarettes in the U.S. costs less than 30 cents to manufacture. BAT will be netting around $2.40 on each one they now sell."
As fewer U.S. adults smoke traditional cigarettes, BAT and Altria are attempting to shift more sales toward smokeless tobacco products, such as electronic and heat-not-burn traditional cigarettes, moist snuff and snus.
Sweanor said that "it's worth questioning anyone who claims an interest in facilitating a rapid move from a business like this to one where they lose money."
However, some anti-tobacco advocates consider each per-pack hike as an increasing disincentive for buying traditional cigarettes, particularly among low- to moderate-income individuals.
Herzog has cautioned in reports in recent months that there has been increasing consumer demand for lower-priced traditional cigarettes during the pandemic. She referred to the trend as "downtrading" from many top brands.
Sweanor said traditional cigarette manufacturers are benefiting from anti-tobacco advocates' efforts targeting electronic cigarettes, particularly use by those under age 21.
E-cigarette sales have slumped industrywide, outside of R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.'s No. 2-selling Vuse, for much of 2020.
In February, the Food and Drug Administration limited closed-pod flavors to menthol and tobacco. The FDA raised the legal smoking age from 18 to 21 on Dec. 20, 2019.
"The attacks on alternatives to cigarettes has led to a far more buoyant market for cigarettes, which has given the cigarette companies an opportunity to raise prices this year by an unprecedented level," Sweanor said.
"Those attacking vaping, while thinking they are fighting Big Tobacco, are actually making these companies more profitable.
"With enemies like this, who needs friends?"
