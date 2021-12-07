Analyst: Reynolds set to raise prices by 14 cents a pack.

R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. will test again the elasticity of traditional smokers' spending with another cigarette price increase.
Elasticity represents the responsiveness, whether positive or negative, of how a change in one economic variable – pricing – affects another – consumer demand.
Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog released Monday a brief analysis to investors that said a 14-cent Reynolds list-price increase will take effect Jan. 3.
The list price is what wholesalers manufacturers pay for their traditional cigarette products. The increase typically is passed on to customers at retail.
Reynolds could not be immediately reached for comment on Herzog’s report, which she said was based on “industry trade contacts” that typically are accurate.
Counting a 13-cent per-pack increase on Jan. 28, 14-cent per pack hikes in April and July and a 15-cent increase in October, Reynolds will have raised its list price by 70 cents within a year for many of its top brands.
“We continue to expect stepped-up price increases, especially in light of a potential for state and federal excise-tax increases, including a potential doubling of the federal rate on cigarettes to $2.01 per pack,” Herzog said.
A Democratic-sponsored bill in the U.S. House, titled the “Tobacco Tax Equity Act,” would double the federal tax on traditional cigarettes. It appears to have stalled since an initial burst of discussion in September.
Herzog's report lists the 14-cent per pack increase for most Newport, Camel, Pall Mall, North American Spirit styles, as well as those of Lucky Strike, Capri, Carlton, Doral, Dunhill, State Express 555, Eclipse, Misty, More, Tareyton and True.
There also are 22-cent and 30-cent per pack increases for certain brands and styles that are lower sales.
The previous 14-cent per pack increases affected Camel, Lucky Strike, Newport, Pall Mall and certain lines of Natural American Spirit.
"Price increases in the past year are unprecedented," said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies.
"It is also a one-year increase in prices that amounts to roughly twice the cost of making a pack of cigarettes."
Herzog expects Philip Morris USA to match the fifth Reynolds price increase since its last increase was in August.
"Overall, we believe Altria has become more sophisticated and targeted with its pricing strategies, especially via its manufacturer supported off-invoice promotion," Herzog wrote.
"In some cases, it has been pulling back on promotional spending as a way to strengthen its net price realization."
Pricing strategy
Raising the list price is a strategy that has become at least a semiannual occurrence for tobacco manufacturers since 2014.
The 2021 increases came on the heels of four price hikes by Reynolds during 2020 that were worth a combined 47 cents a pack.
Altogether, Reynolds has raised the list prices on its main traditional cigarette brands by a combined $1.17 since January 2020.
“Manufacturers realize almost three times the leverage on earnings from a point of pricing than a point of volume," Herzog said.
As fewer U.S. adults smoke traditional cigarettes, BAT and Altria are shifting more sales toward smokeless tobacco products, such as electronic and heat-not-burn traditional cigarettes, moist snuff and snus.
Traditional cigarette manufacturers are benefiting from anti-tobacco advocates’ efforts targeting electronic cigarettes, particularly use by those under age 21, Sweanor said.
In February 2020, the Food and Drug Administration limited closed-pod flavors to menthol and tobacco. The FDA raised the legal smoking age from 18 to 21 in December 2019.
Tax-equity bill
The main design is to raise the federal excise tax on all other tobacco products to equate to the proposed $2.01 per pack on traditional cigarettes.
According to The Tax Foundation, that would result in a 2,034% increase in the excise tax on chewing tobacco, as well as 1,677% increase on snuff and a 1,651% increase on pipe tobacco. The U.S. Treasury has not disclosed what would be the excise tax increase for electronic cigarettes.
“The increase could raise $112 billion over the 10-year budget window,” according to The Tax Foundation.
“But, a large portion of the new tax burden would fall on low-income Americans, as consumption of tobacco is more common in this group.”
“Moreover, the tax base is increasingly narrow given the decades-long decline in tobacco consumption.”
The foundation also cited claims from pro-vaping public health advocates who say creating tax parity “between the most harmful tobacco products and least harmful nicotine products would hurt smokers’ ability to switch from cigarettes, which is a problem for public health.”
Lyle Beckwith, senior vice president of government relations for National Association of Convenience Stores, said in a September letter to Congress that "our industry does not typically take a position on increases to the federal excise tax on tobacco."
"An increase of such magnitude will not dissuade users of the product or raise revenue as intended, but rather push many current users of tobacco and nicotine products to the illicit market. In the illicit market, products are unregulated, sellers do not verify age, and taxes are not collected and remitted.
"This undermines health and revenue policy, as well as the efforts of responsible retailers who comply with the law," Beckwith said. "For this reason, we oppose the proposed increase."
Herzog cautioned that "we do believe there is some increased risk of potential downtrading, despite a relatively narrow price gap between premium and deep discount cigarette brands, especially in light of the potential for further excise tax increases at the state level."
