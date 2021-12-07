Analyst: Reynolds set to raise prices by 14 cents a pack.

In February 2020, the Food and Drug Administration limited closed-pod flavors to menthol and tobacco. The FDA raised the legal smoking age from 18 to 21 in December 2019.

Tax-equity bill

The main design is to raise the federal excise tax on all other tobacco products to equate to the proposed $2.01 per pack on traditional cigarettes.

According to The Tax Foundation, that would result in a 2,034% increase in the excise tax on chewing tobacco, as well as 1,677% increase on snuff and a 1,651% increase on pipe tobacco. The U.S. Treasury has not disclosed what would be the excise tax increase for electronic cigarettes.

“The increase could raise $112 billion over the 10-year budget window,” according to The Tax Foundation.

“But, a large portion of the new tax burden would fall on low-income Americans, as consumption of tobacco is more common in this group.”

“Moreover, the tax base is increasingly narrow given the decades-long decline in tobacco consumption.”