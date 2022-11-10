Analyst urges Hanesbrands to cut or suspend dividend because of cash flow challenges

Hanesbrands Inc.'s current struggles with slumping consumer demand for its basic apparel products have not only contributed to a significant decline in profit so far in fiscal 2022. It has led industry analyst Josh Arnold of Seeking Alpha to recommend Thursday that Hanesbrands' board of directors either cut or suspend its quarterly dividend as part of handling what he called "a cash problem."

The board declared Wednesday a 15-cent quarterly cash dividend that is payable Dec. 13 to shareholders registered as of Nov. 22.

It is the 39th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Hanesbrands since it began providing it in April 2013.

The dividend was declared even as Hanesbrands reported Wednesday a 47.2% decline in net income to $80.1 million.

Also on Wednesday, Hanesbrands lowered its financial guidance for fiscal 2022 for the second consecutive quarter.

Investors responded to both developments Wednesday by sending Hanesbrands’ share price down 8.5%, or by 60 cents a share, to $6.48. That was just 8 cents above its 52-week low, while its 52-week high is $18.27.

The stock price rebounded Thursday, along with the overall stock market, to finish up 28 cents to $6.75.

The manufacturer has about 2,500 employees in Forsyth County and about 3,000 in North Carolina.

Hanesbrands listed Wednesday having $253 million in cash as of Sept. 30, along with access to $610 million in loans from its credit facility.

The board approved in February a three-year, $600 million share-repurchase program.

During the first quarter, Hanesbrands spent $25 million to repurchase 1.6 million shares.

However, Hanesbrands did not make any share repurchases during the second or third quarters.

Arnold wrote in his blog that Hanesbrands has been paying about $200 million in dividends annually, "which was highly affordable a couple of years ago."

"Today, it just isn't, so those of you buying for the dividend may be disappointed in 2023 if the cash situation doesn't approve."

Arnold said the third-quarter financial report and lowered fiscal 2022 guidance "were ugly."

"The stock looks cheap, but there are many problems under the surface."

Arnold said cutting or suspending the dividend "would be good for the stock."

Arnold acknowledges that Hanesbrands is not alone among apparel stocks, particularly manufacturers, in "having been a rough place to be in 2022."

"Apparel, of course, is quite cyclical and therefore suffers during periods of economic stress.

"During periods such as these, the cream rises to the top, while the rest sinks," Arnold said. "We have one stock that is firmly in the latter camp."

The third-quarter profit drop built upon a 28.4% drop-off in the second quarter to $92.1 million.

What made the third-quarter plunge more noteworthy is that Hanesbrands didn’t have the effects of a ransomware attack as it did during the second period.

The ransomware attack, which began May 24 and lasted about three weeks, contributed to a $100 million reduction in net sales, which lowered second-quarter adjusted earnings per share by 8 cents. The manufacturer has not disclosed whether it paid the attacker.

The company’s initial full-year net sales projection was between $7 billion and $7.15 billion. It was lowered in August to between $6.45 billion and $6.55 billion.

On Wednesday, it was lowered to a range between $6.16 billion and $6.21 billion. The latest forecast represents about a 9% decline compared with $6.8 billion in fiscal 2021.

The adjusted earnings estimate dropped from an initial range between $1.64 and $1.81 a share to between $1.11 and $1.23 in August.

On Wednesday, it was lowered to a range of 95 cents to $1.02.

By comparison, adjusted earnings for fiscal 2021 were $1.83.

Hanesbrands’ fourth-quarter financial guidance includes sales in a range of $1.4 billion to $1.45 billion — which would represent a 19% year-over-year decline — and adjusted earnings in a range of 4 cents to 11 cents.

Arnold said because of those factors, "I don't think the dividend is necessarily sustainable at this point, and I am not sure where the bottom is on earnings."

"Given these factors, I recommend that you stay away from Hanesbrands despite how tempting it might be to buy the stock at a decade low."

Chief executive Stephen Bratspies said the overall third-quarter performance was “in line with expectations, despite the tougher-than-expected sales environment.”

“Our business fundamentals, brands and categories remain strong, and we are focused on controlling those things that are in our control. We’re making progress in reducing SKUs (stock keeping units) and inventory, while optimizing our global supply chain."

Bratspies told analysts during Wednesday's earnings conference call that Hanesbrands projects full-year cash flow to be a loss of about $400 million.

"I want to make clear that reducing leverage is a priority," Bratspies said.

"We positioned ourselves to return to more normal levels of cash flow next year by taking more aggressive actions this year to reduce inventory ... and improvements in working capital.

"Long term, the fundamentals of our categories and our business remain intact," he said. "We're making the necessary investments and changes to transform the business for the long term.

On Wednesday, CFRA Research analyst Zachary Warring responded to the report by lowering his 12-month share-price target by $4 to $8, but keeping his “hold” rating on the stock.

Warring also lowered his fiscal 2022 earnings estimate by 20 cents to $1 and his fiscal 2023 guidance by 50 cents to $1.

“The company’s Champion brand, which was a bright spot in recent years, continued to decelerate in third quarter with revenues down 14% year over year,” Warring said.

“We continue to believe Hanesbrands will struggle as we move into 2023 with a weaker consumer and slowing demand for durable goods.

“We would remain on the sideline until Hanesbrands can improve the balance sheet and return to single digit growth.”