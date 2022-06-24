Analysts: Don't expect quick change to very-low nicotine cigarettes. Challenge to FDA proposal likely to take years

A leading tobacco industry analyst said it could take up to a decade to resolve whether the Food and Drug Administration could require traditional cigarettes to contain very low to minimal nicotine levels.

The FDA formally rolled out Tuesday its proposal to reduce nicotine content in traditional cigarettes to minimal and potentially non-addictive levels by as early as May 2023.

According to 2021 data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are about 30 million U.S. adult smokers.

The FDA proposal is expected to draw legal challenges from tobacco manufacturers that could take several years to address, similar to projections about the FDA’s recent strategy to prohibit or severely limit menthol flavoring in traditional cigarettes.

"We think it will take a decade or longer for the FDA to introduce nicotine caps due to the long nine-step process at the FDA, the inevitable litigation, and then the one-year time given to retailers to get rid of excess inventory," Barclays analyst Jain Gaurav said in an investor note.

"The FDA will need to take into consideration inputs from scientific, legal, law enforcement, public health, industry and budgetary stakeholders, and respond to all the comments in an iterative process before it can publish a final rule."

After noting that more than 480,000 Americans die prematurely from a smoking-attributed disease, the FDA said that “nearly all these adverse health effects are ultimately the result of addiction to the nicotine in combusted tobacco products.”

“This proposed rule is a tobacco product standard that would establish a maximum nicotine level in cigarettes and certain finished tobacco products. FDA would take this action to reduce addictiveness to certain tobacco products, thus giving addicted users a greater ability to quit.

“This product standard would also help to prevent experimenters (mainly youth) from initiating regular use, and, therefore, from becoming regular smokers.”

Latest FDA step

The unveiling of the FDA very-low-nicotine proposal is the latest development of an initiative launched in July 2017 by then-FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, who announced plans for a sweeping regulatory “road map” on tobacco and nicotine products.

The plan also includes: recognizing a continuum of risk involving nicotine and tobacco products; limiting or eliminating flavorings such as menthol in traditional cigarettes and candy and fruits in e-cigs and vaporizers, which the agency says appeal to youths; and establishing rules to make the product-review process more efficient, predictable and transparent for manufacturers, while upholding the FDA’s public-health mission.

“This new regulatory step advances a comprehensive policy framework that we believe could help avoid millions of tobacco-related deaths across the country,” Gottlieb said.

There is some questioning by analysts of whether the FDA has the authority to purposefully decrease demand for a legal product, in this instance by reducing nicotine levels to 5% of what most popular traditional cigarettes contain.

More than 40 anti-tobacco and public-health advocacy groups have filed a joint submission to the FDA urging it to reduce the nicotine levels to as low as legally possible to zero in hopes of curtailing demand.

Meanwhile, pro-tobacco and anti-smoking advocates expressed concern that smokers would opt to smoke more cigarettes to get the same levels of nicotine, which could make consuming cigarettes even riskier given the burning of tobacco leaves is the main carcinogen involved with traditional cigarettes.

They also expressed concerns about very-low-nicotine requirements being the catalyst for a thriving black market of foreign-made traditional cigarettes.

In June 2019, Morgan Stanley analysts issued an “industry risk navigator” report that predicted a dramatic decline in revenue — up to 50% by 2034 — could face tobacco manufacturers if the FDA succeeds in establishing significantly lower nicotine levels, particularly in traditional cigarettes.

The “impact of a ‘maximum nicotine’ policy on the U.S. tobacco industry is underappreciated in our view," the researchers said.

“Reducing nicotine in cigarettes to non-addictive or minimally addictive levels, in our view, would be a potential game-changer for the U.S. industry,” according to the report.

With the lower nicotine levels, the tobacco industry could lose up to $165 billion in combined profits over the next 15 years even if manufacturers gain revenue from innovation nicotine products, such as electronic cigarettes, heat-not-burn traditional cigarettes and oral nicotine products.

The analysts project BAT taking up to a 13% decline to its $88 billion market capitalization, partially limited because just 40% of BAT’s profits come from the U.S.

By comparison, Altria could experience up to a 20% decline of its $92 billion market capitalization.

Advantage 22nd Century?

The only apparent manufacturing benefactor of the FDA proposal is 22nd Century Group Inc., which has its production plant and 56 employees in Mocksville.

It makes tobacco (VLN King) and menthol-flavored (VLN Menthol King) traditional cigarettes with 95% less nicotine than industry competitors' products.

Those are the only combustible cigarettes that the FDA had authorized in the modified-risk tobacco product process.

The FDA allows 22nd Century to make the following claims: 95% less nicotine than most traditional cigarettes; “helps reduce your nicotine consumption;” and “greatly reduces your nicotine consumption.

”If very-low-nicotine traditional cigarettes prove attractive to tobacco consumers, the end result could be 22nd Century having a sharp increase in revenue and a potential buyout by a global tobacco manufacturer.

Investors continue to take a cautious approach to 22nd Century even though it is the only tobacco manufacturer with retail-ready very-low-nicotine products.

22nd Century's share price jumped as much as 40.6% during early trading Wednesday. It closed Friday down 15 cents to $2.42.

22nd Century said it is preparing to ramp up national distribution of VLN King and VLN Menthol King brands. It is conducting a test market in the Chicagoland area with Circle K convenience store chain.

As part of 22nd Century gaining FDA approval for its modified-risk tobacco application, its packaging and advertising must include “Helps You Smoke Less."

22nd Century said the FDA proposal represents "the most powerful tool in the fight to reduce smoking and its grave health effects on citizens," according to John Miller, the company's recently named president of tobacco programs.

"VLN from 22nd Century offers a new approach in this fight — a tobacco cigarette that actually helps adult smokers reduce their nicotine consumption and smoke less. We are hopeful that many will also go on to quit their habit of smoking highly addictive cigarettes entirely.”

22nd Century can market the two products as having the capability to “help reduce exposure to and consumption of nicotine for smokers who use them” — products that the company touts “that smokes, tastes and smells like a conventional cigarette.”

Controversial

The FDA proposal on nicotine level is controversial in part because the burning of tobacco leaves is the cause of most carcinogens associated with traditional cigarettes.

Nicotine, while addictive and potentially harmful to the brain, heart and lungs, is not considered as a carcinogen.

Some anti-smoking advocates are concerned that smokers will consume more of the very-low-nicotine cigarettes in order to gain the same nicotine levels as they are accustomed to now.

“There is a grave danger that this will reinforce inaccurate beliefs that it is the nicotine, rather than the inhalation of smoke, that is the cause of the harm from cigarette smoking,” said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies.

“Science has shown for decades that people smoke to get nicotine, but die from the smoke.”

Sweanor said among preconditions that the FDA must meet with its very-low-nicotine proposal is ensuring "there is a wide range of viable products having met the needs of people who would otherwise smoke before such a policy would be viable."

"Many of those products "are good public-health policy independent of any nicotine cap. Working on those seems to be a key priority.

"Waiting for a nicotine cap policy without the preconditions in place is likely to result in no such policy, as the deleterious consequences will make it politically impossible.

"It would just give the lethal cigarette trade yet another decade."

Manufacturers' responses

Altria Group Inc. said in a statement that (Tuesday) marks the start of a long-term process, which must be science-based and account for potentially serious unintended consequences."

"The focus should be less on taking products away from adult smokers, and more on providing them a robust marketplace of reduced harm FDA-authorized smoke-free products,

One Altria argument, made in 2018 to the Trump administration, is that very-low-nicotine standards could be a job killer for the tobacco industry and support sectors, affecting up to 45,000 businesses, primarily growers and retailers, and up to 634,000 workers.

Altria said local, state and federal governments would lose a significant tax revenue source if traditional cigarettes plunged as much as anti-tobacco advocates are hoping for via very-low-nicotine cigarettes.

Annual Master Settlement Agreement payments by U.S. manufacturers correlate to the manufacturers’ traditional cigarette sales.

Reynolds American Inc. division RAI Services Co. said the company is "in the process of carefully reviewing the details of the proposal."

"Our belief is that tobacco harm reduction is the best way forward to reduce the health impacts of smoking."

Yet, Gaurav said the FDA's daunting, multiyear regulatory gauntlet for non-combustible nicotine and tobacco products will increasingly drive innovation offshore to the detriment of U.S. manufacturers and consumers.

"The (FDA) premarket process places a considerable burden on tobacco manufacturers if they want to launch a product in the U.S.," Gaurav said.

"Therefore, going forward we think any innovation in the space will happen in international markets, with successful products seeing a launch in the U.S. a few years later."

Gaurav said as examples Juul Labs Inc. introducing recently its Juul 2 electronic cigarette in the United Kingdom, as well as British American Tobacco Ltd. the Vuse Go disposable e-cigarette of R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.

That is "despite the U.S. being the largest e-cigarette market," Gaurav said.

Guarav also cited that while Swedish Match continues to roll out new oral tobacco products in parts of Europe, it is selling the 2017 version of Zyn in the U.S. "despite modern oral in the U.S. being larger than in Europe."

"100% of heated tobacco new launches happen outside the U.S., and with every innovation these next-generation products are improving."

