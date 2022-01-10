Angel investment group selects first recipients in Winston-Salem

The Winston-Salem Partners Roundtable, an angel investment group with more than 60 members, has chosen three early-stage companies based in Winston-Salem for investments totaling $554,000.

The investments from the WSPR Fund ranged from $162,500 to $198,500, according to Greater Winston-Salem Inc.

In addition to capital, the fund is able to provide strategic support to assist early-stage companies as they grow. To qualify for investment, a company must be based in or committed to relocating to Winston-Salem or elsewhere in Forsyth County.

The fund began accepting applications in September. The three initial recipients are:

• Beam Dynamics, founders: David Kaszycki and Ryan DeMars: The company assists the film and entertainment industry in reducing costly downtime on set with the BeamON asset management and equipment intelligence platform. The company has 12 employees.

"This investment provides critical launch capital as we head into a growth year in 2022,” Kaszycki said.