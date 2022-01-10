Angel investment group selects first recipients in Winston-Salem

The Winston-Salem Partners Roundtable, an angel investment group with more than 60 members, has chosen three early-stage companies based in Winston-Salem for investments totaling $554,000.
The investments from the WSPR Fund ranged from $162,500 to $198,500, according to Greater Winston-Salem Inc.
In addition to capital, the fund is able to provide strategic support to assist early-stage companies as they grow. To qualify for investment, a company must be based in or committed to relocating to Winston-Salem or elsewhere in Forsyth County.
The fund began accepting applications in September. The three initial recipients are:
• Beam Dynamics, founders: David Kaszycki and Ryan DeMars: The company assists the film and entertainment industry in reducing costly downtime on set with the BeamON asset management and equipment intelligence platform. The company has 12 employees.
"This investment provides critical launch capital as we head into a growth year in 2022,” Kaszycki said.
• Nvolve, founder: Tom Frosheiser: Nvolve keeps providers informed, and patients engaged, between office visits via remote patient-monitoring solutions consisting of Bluetooth-enabled wearable devices along with physician reports and dashboards. With 30 employees at present, the company currently has 15 physician practices throughout the Southeast as customers, including Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.
“The capital will enable Nvolve to accelerate and broaden our sales growth in 2022," Frosheiser said. "The WSPR network will be a valuable partner as we continue to hire, innovate and scale our operations to help more patients and providers in more locations and in more physician specialties.”
• Village Juice & Kitchen, founders: Nathan Atkinson, Lonnie Atkinson and Clyde Harris: The company uses fresh, high-quality fruits and vegetables to craft cold-pressed juices, salads, and more. It has 45 employees.
“Having the support of WSPR has been instrumental in helping us continue the momentum we’ve established scaling our brand this year,” Nathan Atkinson said.
“We have identified a growth strategy to place our locations on college campuses across the country, as well as expand both our product line and continue to place locations in our region via franchising."
University clients include Elon, South Carolina, UNC Chapel Hill, UNC Wilmington and Wake Forest.
To learn more about the fund, go to wsprfund.com. To access additional information about Winston-Salem’s resources for startups and early stage companies, go to winstonsalem.com/entrepreneurial-ecosystem.
