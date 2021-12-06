Another apartment complex flipped in Winston-Salem for $19.5 million

Also this year, Harbor affiliates paid $25.7 million for the 240-unit The Corners at Crystal Lake and $21.1 million for the 220-unit Mill Creek Flats, also in Winston-Salem.

The most expensive sale since early 2018 came in December 2019 when the luxury 229-unit West End Station apartment complex near downtown Winston-Salem sold for $52.5 million to an affiliate of EBSCO Income Properties LLC of Alabama.

Another large acquisition was the Edge Flats apartment complex near downtown Winston-Salem. The 170-unit gated community at 1600 W. First St. sold in January for $37.5 million to Edge Flats Holdings LLC, an affiliate of Silvercap Partners.

Also in December 2019, the Arch Cos. affiliates spent a combined $44.06 million on three Winston-Salem apartment complexes it views as viable fixer-uppers, including $15.45 million for the 312-unit Twin City Apartments and $12.67 million for the 228-unit Silas Creek Apartments.

Mark Vitner, a senior economist for Wells Fargo Securities, said investors “are trying to find what few pockets of value there are left in the apartment market.”