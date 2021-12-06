Another apartment complex flipped in Winston-Salem for $19.5 million

A string of Forsyth County apartment complexes being flipped for major profits continues with the sale of Twin City Townhomes residential community.
According to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday, Albensa LLC, an affiliate of Brookfield Properties of Cambridge, Mass., paid $19.5 million for the residential community.
The complex is based at 1500 Zuider Zee Drive near Parkland High School and off Peters Creek Parkway.
The property consists of just under 14 acres and 27 buildings featuring 203 units. It was built in 1970.
According to Brookfield's website, it appears to be the company's first multifamily property purchase in North Carolina. It has 72 multifamily properties listed in its portfolio.
The sellers are six affiliates of WG Portfolio of Jackson, N.J. Those affiliates paid $10.15 million for the complex in November 2018 from VCP Twin City LLC and VCP Charleston Partners LLC, both of Atlanta.
The VCP groups had owned the residential community for just under one year, buying it for $7.8 million on Nov. 29, 2017.
Another apartment complex flipping transaction occurred Thursday involving the Brandemere apartment campus in northwest Winston-Salem.
Brandemere, located at 7013 Brandemere Lane off University Parkway, was sold for $43.72 million by an affiliate of Strata Equity Group of San Diego. It is the largest transaction this year in the county involving a multifamily complex.
The Brandemere apartment homes complex, which opened in 1983, has 356 one- and two-bedroom units.
Strata bought the complex in March 2020 for $32 million, meaning it realized an $11.7 million gain from the two transactions.
The buyer is SREIT Brandemere LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group, a private-equity group based in Greenwich, Conn.
Separate Starwood affiliates also recently paid $28.88 million for the 184-unit Woodland Park complex at 3047 Pisgah Place in Greensboro, as well as $25.71 million for the 184-unit Fox Hollow complex at 177 W. Hartley Drive in High Point, and $22.77 million for the 172-unit Eastchester Ridge complex at 2120 Chester Ridge Drive in High Point.
Since 2018, there have been at least 81 transactions involving existing apartment complexes in Forsyth for a combined $883.52 million, mostly to out-of-state buyers.
Other major apartment deals involve Braehill Gardens LP, an affiliate of Harbor Group International of Norfolk, Va., paid $35.7 million in February for Braehill Apartments at 200 Braehill Terrace Drive. The 310-unit complex is located near South Peacehaven Road and U.S. 421.
Also this year, Harbor affiliates paid $25.7 million for the 240-unit The Corners at Crystal Lake and $21.1 million for the 220-unit Mill Creek Flats, also in Winston-Salem.
The most expensive sale since early 2018 came in December 2019 when the luxury 229-unit West End Station apartment complex near downtown Winston-Salem sold for $52.5 million to an affiliate of EBSCO Income Properties LLC of Alabama.
Another large acquisition was the Edge Flats apartment complex near downtown Winston-Salem. The 170-unit gated community at 1600 W. First St. sold in January for $37.5 million to Edge Flats Holdings LLC, an affiliate of Silvercap Partners.
Also in December 2019, the Arch Cos. affiliates spent a combined $44.06 million on three Winston-Salem apartment complexes it views as viable fixer-uppers, including $15.45 million for the 312-unit Twin City Apartments and $12.67 million for the 228-unit Silas Creek Apartments.
Mark Vitner, a senior economist for Wells Fargo Securities, said investors “are trying to find what few pockets of value there are left in the apartment market.”
“Prices have been bid up so much in larger markets, such as Charlotte, Raleigh and Nashville, that investors are increasingly looking to markets that have been overlooked and show great potential for growth.
“Winston-Salem and Greensboro are at the top of the list of overlooked markets.”
