Another major Triad health-care facility bought by out-of-state group

Another major Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center facility in the Triad has been exchanged by third-party medical real-estate investment groups.

According to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing, an affiliate of Global Medical REIT of Bethesda, Md., paid a combined $8.45 million to purchase four Winston-Salem properties: 500 Shepherd St.; and lots at 404 and 406 Townley St., and on Charlois Boulevard.

The seller was Merz Family Investments LLC of Winston-Salem.

The 1.22-acre site at 500 Shepherd St. contains a 47,198-square-foot building with Wake Forest Baptist-affiliated clinics in digestive health, fetal care, gynecology, neurology, obstetrics and other services.

The properties at 404 and 406 Townley St. are 0.23 acres, while the lot on Charlois Boulevard is 0.97 acres.

In February, a Global Medical REIT affiliate paid $24.75 million for a 12.97-acre property at 1814 Westchester Drive in High Point. The property contains an internal medicine center of Wake Forest Baptist and other medical clinics.

The sale of at least the Winston-Salem and High Point properties where Wake Forest Baptist is the tenant follows a larger trend of out-of-state real-estate groups buying medical facility properties in the Triad.