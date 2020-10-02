Another major Triad health-care facility bought by out-of-state group

Another major Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center facility in the Triad has been exchanged by third-party medical real-estate investment groups.
According to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing, an affiliate of Global Medical REIT of Bethesda, Md., paid a combined $8.45 million to purchase four Winston-Salem properties: 500 Shepherd St.; and lots at 404 and 406 Townley St., and on Charlois Boulevard.
The seller was Merz Family Investments LLC of Winston-Salem.
The 1.22-acre site at 500 Shepherd St. contains a 47,198-square-foot building with Wake Forest Baptist-affiliated clinics in digestive health, fetal care, gynecology, neurology, obstetrics and other services.
The properties at 404 and 406 Townley St. are 0.23 acres, while the lot on Charlois Boulevard is 0.97 acres.
In February, a Global Medical REIT affiliate paid $24.75 million for a 12.97-acre property at 1814 Westchester Drive in High Point. The property contains an internal medicine center of Wake Forest Baptist and other medical clinics.
The sale of at least the Winston-Salem and High Point properties where Wake Forest Baptist is the tenant follows a larger trend of out-of-state real-estate groups buying medical facility properties in the Triad.
For example, a high-profile Chicago medical real-estate investment trust spent $83.86 million in October 2019 to buy seven Forsyth County properties that Novant Health Inc. leases.
The most expensive was an affiliate of MB Real Estate spending $33.4 million for the Winston-Salem Health Care facility at 250 Charlois Blvd.
MB Real Estate affiliates also spent a combined $32.82 million on four medical properties in Forsyth, led by the facility at 200 Robinhood Medical Plaza. Altogether, the MB Real Estate affiliates have spent a combined $124.85 million on 13 Triad properties.
John H. Boyd, with site-selection firm The Boyd Co. of Princeton, N.J., said medical facility real estate in the Triad has become as attractive as their commercial and industrial counterparts.
“Strong economic, demographic and technological drivers are all in place now, providing strong tailwinds to the growing health-care REIT activity being seen now in the Triad,” Boyd said.
“Especially attractive real-estate investments are outpatient medical office buildings, due to the growing demand for a more patient-centered health-care delivery."
