Another major Wells Fargo fine renews calls for breaking up bank

The latest multi-billion dollar federal regulatory fine of Wells Fargo & Co. has one of its chief antagonists — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren — calling publicly again for the bank to be broken up.

The bank has been ordered by the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to pay $1.7 billion in fines and more than $2 billion in redress and compensation to customers.

The CFPB enforcement action announced Tuesday is just the latest in a series of regulatory and other federal fines for the bank since its fraudulent customer-account scandal erupted in September 2016.

Total penalties now add up to at least $11.14 billion.

Warren tweeted "@WellsFargo has repeatedly broken the law and ripped off its customers."

"I've said it once, and I'll say it again: We need to break up Wells Fargo."

In September 2021, Warren made a similar pitch when the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency disclosed a $250 million civil penalty against Wells Fargo.

Warren repeatedly has urged Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, “to use its existing authority to revoke Wells Fargo’s status as a financial holding company and require the company to separate its traditional banking activities from its nonbanking activities.”

In November 2018, Powell sent a letter to Warren in which he wrote that “what happened at Wells Fargo was outrageous” and that the “underlying problem … was a strategy that prioritized growth without ensuring that risks were managed, and as a result, the firm harmed many of its customers.”

“The breakdowns in risk management were pervasive, from branch employees through senior management to the board of directors,” he said.

In April 2022, Wells Fargo chief executive Charlie Scharf said it could be several more years before the bank resolves enough legal and regulatory issues to be allowed by the Federal Reserve to grow beyond the $1.93 trillion asset cap placed on Feb. 3, 2018.

Powell wrote that the Fed is requiring Wells Fargo’s board to take appropriate risk-management oversight improvements.

He said the asset cap will not be removed until the Fed approves the board’s remediation plans, the plans are implemented and an independent review of the improvements is done by a third-party group “to our satisfaction.”

Wells Fargo response

On Tuesday, Scharf repeated previous bank comments that "we have made significant progress over the last three years and are a different company today."

The bank cited the ending of four federal regulatory consent orders, as well as splitting three business groups into five, along the way creating four Enterprise Functions "to enable greater oversight and transparency."

Scharf is Wells Fargo's fourth CEO since the scandal erupted, along with five board chairs.

The bank cited it has "brought on board a significant number of new leaders. Ten of 17 operating committee members are new to Wells Fargo."

It also mentioned "creating teams designed to ensure better and more consistent customer focus, including a Sales Practices Oversight and Management Function, an Office of Consumer Practices, and a significantly strengthened Control Management organization and program.

“We remain committed to doing the right thing for our customers and working closely with our regulators and others to deal appropriately with any issue that arises.”

The Consumer Federation of America said that Wells Fargo's repeated offenses and the size of the latest CFPB fine and penalties "illustrates the need for an independent consumer protection agency armed with the resources and tools needed to hold violators of the law accountable, make harmed consumers whole again, and protect the public from future unfair, deceptive, or abusive acts or practices.”

“Victims of illegal auto repossession suffer devastating losses and have almost no leverage to seek justice on their own,” said Erin Witte, the CFA’s director of consumer protection.

“This is a powerful reminder that we need the CFPB to stand up for the millions of people who would have no other recourse."

Needs more teeth

Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker, said the $3.7 billion in fines and penalties "certainly sends a message" to Wells Fargo.

Yet, Gray said "what is concerning is that with each new fine, Wells Fargo intimates that they are turning the corner and working to clean up the corporate culture, only to end up with yet another fine with the discovery of further malfeasance in other divisions."

"Oversight has yet again been lacking, probably due to the institution being entirely too large to manage. Thus far, while the fines may be large, the consequences are felt by the rank and file, not the administration or the board."

The bank’s workforce was at 239,200 on Sept. 30, down 4,465 employees, or 2%, from the second quarter. The year-over-year reduction is 14,662, or 6%.

That's compared with 269,100 employees on Dec. 31, 2016, before the full impact of the customer account scandal began to be felt.

Gray said some customers who lost their homes and cars through Wells Fargo's business practices "may receive some compensation" from the CFPB penalties.

"But, they will never be made whole for their emotional distress and damage to their credit."

Gray cited Congress repealing in 2017 the law that allowed customers to come together to form class action suits against banks.

"That makes it very difficult for anyone to recover their losses in court," Gray said.

"The wheels of justice are expensive and slow, allowing large corporate entities, like the banks, to drag out any pending litigation indefinitely, making the process untenable for most people."

Gray said that to put some teeth into regulatory actions, "a more effective consequence would be the sanctioning of leadership and possibly the appointment of a trustee or conservator by the CFPB until such time that all issues are resolved."

Financial, moral dilemma

Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC Charlotte, said that even though the CFPB and Chopra are known as "a take-no-prisoners kind of regulator ... this is a big fine even by his standards."

Plath said the latest CFPB enforcement action demonstrates Wells Fargo's "regulatory transgression was large, in terms of the harm it caused to consumers; systemic throughout the organization; and continued over a long period of time."

"Management should have known better in the first place than to allow the sort of behavior that’s being sanctioned by the CFPB."

Plath said the fines present a financial and moral dilemma to Wells Fargo shareholders.

"What’s unfortunate ... is that shareholders are bearing the brunt of the regulatory pain at Wells Fargo, rather than the firm’s top managers and board members who are really culpable for this mess," Plath said.

Since the scandal surfaced, Wells Fargo has had five chairpersons, and Scharf became the fourth permanent or interim chief executive after taking over in October 2019.

Federal banking regulators ordered a $17.5 million fine against Stumpf for his role in the scandal. Stumpf agreed to a prohibition order, which includes a lifetime ban from the banking industry.

In November 2020, the SEC ordered Stumpf to pay a $2.5 million penalty for his role in allegedly misleading investors about the success of its community bank division. The fine settled charges against Stumpf.