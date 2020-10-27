Another round of expense and job cuts sends Raytheon's third-quarter profit down sharply

An acceleration of a major restructuring initiative during the third quarter led to Raytheon Technologies Corp. reporting Tuesday an 84.2% drop in net income to $151 million.
United Technologies Corp. completed on April 3 its purchase of Raytheon, choosing to use the Raytheon brand.
The company said it took about $523 million in acquisition charges and $245 million in restructuring charges during the third quarter.
Excluding those charges, Raytheon had $872 million in adjusted net income, down 20.6% from a year ago.
Diluted earnings were 10 cents a share, down from $1.11 a year ago. Adjusted earnings were 58 cents, down from $1.27.
The average earnings forecast was 48 cents by six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Raytheon provided no specific workforce update in its quarterly report.
Raytheon had about 1,500 Collins employees in Winston-Salem when the brunt of the pandemic began to be experienced in mid-March.
Many Collins employees were required to take furlough weeks for at least the second quarter that may last through the end of the year. Raytheon has declined to provide an updated local workforce count.
On Sept. 16, Raytheon chief executive Greg Hayes told analysts the company planned to double the number of job cuts in its commercial-airline and corporate operations from 8,500 to 15,000.
At 15,000, it represents about 7.7% of its pre-pandemic 195,000 worldwide workforce.
On Sept. 18, Raytheon said most of the job cuts affecting its Collins division had been made.
Hayes said in a statement Tuesday that "we delivered sales that were in line with our expectations, as well as better than expected adjusted earnings per share and free cash flow during the quarter."
"We achieved approximately $700 million of cost reduction and $1.9 billion of cash conservation actions, which was significantly better than our plan." In July, Raytheon projected having $600 million in cost reductions during the third quarter.
Hayes said Sept. 19 that Raytheon is reviewing its manufacturing and operational footprints as part of its continuing response to the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the commercial airline industry.
"We are delivering on our commitments to customers while taking the necessary actions that will equip us to weather the current environment and emerge as a stronger business," Hayes said.
Sales rose by 29.7% to $14.75 billion.
Collins’ revenue dropped 34.2% to $4.3 billion as its business was affected by domestic and global airlines reducing their orders during the quarter. About 35% of Collins’ sales have been in the aftermarket sector.
Pratt & Whitney sales were down 33.9% to $3.49 billion.
Pratt & Whitney announced Thursday it has pledged to create 800 jobs and spend $650 million on capital investment by 2027 on a high-tech turbine airfoil production facility in Asheville. The project will lead to the development of a 1 million-square foot advanced-manufacturing facility.
UTC acquired two primary business divisions from Raytheon. The Intelligence & Space division had $3.67 billion in sales, while Missiles & Defense had $3.79 billion.
Overall cost of sales jumped 52.8% to $13 billion.
Hayes said in September that Raytheon has identified more than $2 billion in cost-cutting targets, along with plans to preserve $4 billion in cash.
The remaining $700 million in cost reductions is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, Raytheon's aerospace defense industry units have been mostly unaffected by the pandemic because of billions of dollars of backlog orders. Hayes said the defense units may look to hire up to 8,200 employees.
