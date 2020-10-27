Another round of expense and job cuts sends Raytheon's third-quarter profit down sharply

On Sept. 16, Raytheon chief executive Greg Hayes told analysts the company planned to double the number of job cuts in its commercial-airline and corporate operations from 8,500 to 15,000.

At 15,000, it represents about 7.7% of its pre-pandemic 195,000 worldwide workforce.

On Sept. 18, Raytheon said most of the job cuts affecting its Collins division had been made.

Hayes said in a statement Tuesday that "we delivered sales that were in line with our expectations, as well as better than expected adjusted earnings per share and free cash flow during the quarter."

"We achieved approximately $700 million of cost reduction and $1.9 billion of cash conservation actions, which was significantly better than our plan." In July, Raytheon projected having $600 million in cost reductions during the third quarter.

Hayes said Sept. 19 that Raytheon is reviewing its manufacturing and operational footprints as part of its continuing response to the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the commercial airline industry.

"We are delivering on our commitments to customers while taking the necessary actions that will equip us to weather the current environment and emerge as a stronger business," Hayes said.