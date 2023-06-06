The first in an expected series of traditional cigarette price hikes for 2023 has a larger-than-typical high end for Reynolds American Inc. brands.

It is the first increase for the Reynolds traditional cigarette brands since Jan. 2.

For Reynolds’ top-selling brand Newport, the list price is up in a range of 16 to 26 cents per pack for menthol and nonmenthol styles, according to Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog’s analysis report sent to investors Monday.

The list price is what wholesalers pay manufacturers for their traditional cigarette products. The increase typically is passed on to customers at retail.

Herzog’s reports are based on “industry trade contacts” that typically are accurate. The price hikes are to go into effect July 3.

Newport is the No. 2 brand in the U.S., trailing just Philip Morris USA’s Marlboro.

The increase is in a range of 16 to 40 cents per pack for No. 3 Camel, as wells as 12 cents per pack for Lucky Strike.

"While the timing of the increase is later than expected — not following BAT’s more typical quarterly cadence — the magnitude of the price increases, especially on smaller brands, came in a little higher-than-expected," Herzog said.

Herzog said that while "BAT took several other price increases across its portfolio of brands, but didn't raise the list price" of Pall Mall's Box and Select styles.

Meanwhile, there were no price increase for Reynolds’ electronic cigarettes and other vaping products, according to Herzog's report.

The latest list-price hike comes on top of four increases in both 2021 and 2022.

Altogether, Reynolds has raised its list price by up to $1.47 over the last 20 months for many of its top brands, as well as a combined $2.02 since January 2020.

For Natural American Spirit, there will be a 16-cent increase for most Natural American Spirit styles, except for red and smooth gold. There is a 40-cent per tin increase on Natural American Spirit's Ryo rolling tobacco.

"We continue to expect strong net price realization as the industry continues to successfully implement price increases to offset ongoing volume pressures," Herzog said.

Although Herzog acknowledged that inflationary impacts on smokers’ disposable income may lead some to shift toward discount brands, she expects top-selling brands “have a very loyal customer base and strong/effective promotions should be able to keep those consumers within the franchise.”

"Both BAT and Altria Group "seem to be fairly comfortable with the elasticity as they continue to raise prices."

Many of the Reynolds traditional cigarette list-price increases are “equivalent to about four times the total cost of production just since the beginning of last year,” said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies.

"This seemingly unfettered ability to raise prices explains why the U.S. contributes 50% of the tobacco industry’s global (not including China) earnings before income taxes as Barclays reported last week."