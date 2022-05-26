 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Anson Apartments complex sold for $3.97 million

  • 0

The Anson Apartments complex in Winston-Salem has been sold for $3.97 million to a Los Angeles multifamily residential group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The property at 612 Anson St. contains 36 units and a combined 31,185 square feet of leasable space.

The buyer is Terra Anson Owner LLC. The seller is Anson 36 LLC of Bethesda, Md.

Since early 2018, there have been at least 99 apartment or multi-family complex transaction sold in Forsyth County for a combined about $1.04 billion.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Items and services you shouldn't skimp on

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert