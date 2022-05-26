Anson Apartments complex sold for $3.97 million

The Anson Apartments complex in Winston-Salem has been sold for $3.97 million to a Los Angeles multifamily residential group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The property at 612 Anson St. contains 36 units and a combined 31,185 square feet of leasable space.
The buyer is Terra Anson Owner LLC. The seller is Anson 36 LLC of Bethesda, Md.
Since early 2018, there have been at least 99 apartment or multi-family complex transaction sold in Forsyth County for a combined about $1.04 billion.
