Apparel slump at retail sends Unifi to first-quarter 2023 loss; share price drops 31% in early trading Friday

Unifi Inc. began its fiscal 2023 on a decided down bottom-line note with a $7.8 million loss, a ripple effect from its apparel customers experiencing lower consumer demand for their products.

In response, Unifi withdrew its most recent fiscal 2023 outlook of net sales.

Unifi issued its first-quarter earnings report — as typical — after the market closed Thursday.

Investors reacted to the first-quarter loss and withdrawn guidance in early trading Friday by sending the share price down as much as 31%, or from $9.39 to $6.47.

The share price rebounded a little to being down 25% as of 11:30 a.m.

Unifi, based in Greensboro, has about 1,330 production employees in Yadkinville and more than 250 in Rockingham County. It has about 2,270 of its 3,100 employees in the Americas as of July 3, including 110 at its Greensboro headquarters. About 300 of the workforce are contract workers.

The main factors in the first-quarter $7.8-million loss were an 8.4% decline in sales to $179.5 and a 1.8% increase in cost of sales to $172.9 million.

By comparison, Unifi had net income of $8.68 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

Unifi had an earnings loss of 44 cents, compared with 48 cents in diluted earnings a year ago.

The average earnings forecast was 2 cents by one analyst surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Unifi warned that the industry "operating environment and textile demand trends for the apparel market are expected to remain suppressed for the remainder of calendar 2022."

The latest fiscal 2023 outlook of net sales was between $855 million and $885 million, which would have been up 4.8% on the lower end and up 8.5% on the higher end from fiscal 2022.

Instead, Unifi projects second-quarter sales will be between 10% and 15% lower than $179.5 million from the first quarter.

Eddie Ingle, Unifi's chief executive, said in the news release that "with brand and retailer inventories recently reaching historically high levels, apparel companies and retailers reduced orders and delayed certain programs into calendar 2023."

"As a result, our demand visibility diminished quickly. While we believe these destocking measures will be temporary, the duration of this disruption is uncertain."

"Accordingly, we quickly implemented meaningful cost savings actions in North America to improve the profit margins in the short- and long-term periods."

Unifi said in a separate statement that the manufacturer "is actively managing production activity and hours to align with the significant, sudden change in demand that has occurred over the last few months."

"This includes extended manufacturing shutdowns over the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday periods."

Unifi said other cost-cutting measures include "eliminating or curtailing spend for travel, capital expenditures, recruiting, advertising, marketing, and other areas where the activity is deemed to be less critical."

"We will continue to prioritize the needs of our customers and stakeholders, while remaining well-positioned for the expected demand recovery in calendar 2023."

Unifi recently split its international revenue reporting.

The first-quarter sales breakdown was: a 2.9% decrease in sales in its Americas markets to $107.6 million; a 35.5% decrease in sales in Asia to just under $33 million; and a 15.2% increase in sales in Brazil to $38.9 million.

Repreve, Unifi's recycled yarn product, represented 27% of sales in the first quarter, or $49.2 million, compared with 37%, or $71.9 million, a year ago.

In other Unifi news, the manufacturer said its credit facility was renewed Oct. 28 "to expand the borrowing capacity (by $30 million to $230 million) and extend the maturity date from December 2023 to October 2027.

“We are pleased to have the additional liquidity afforded by our amended credit facility," Ingle said.

"As retail apparel inventory levels decline and demand normalizes, we expect to see our revenue and profitability accelerate in the second half of fiscal 2023."

Unifi did not conduct any share repurchases in the first quarter after spending $9.2 million to repurchase 616,500 shares in fiscal 2022.

In the separate statement, Unifi said management and its board of directors "routinely evaluate the share repurchase program."

"As of (Friday), we have not deployed cash towards the share repurchase program in fiscal 2023, but will continue to consider opportunities to do so in the future."