Apple spillover from RTP into Triad likely to be limited to vendors seeking lower business costs

Triad economic officials projected Monday limited — if any — economic spillover from the planned $1 billion East Coast campus of Apple in Wake County.
The officials cautioned any spillover could also be too much of a good thing, such as potential Apple employees being able to bid up prices in an already tight market for new and existing homes.
Apple confirmed Monday it will create about 3,000 jobs for the 1 million-square-foot Research Triangle Park campus that will be focused on research and development, operations and engineering.
It has been made eligible for a record $845.8 million in performance-based incentives over a 39-year period.
Outside potential Apple suppliers looking to the Triad for lower business costs compared with the Triangle, the Apple campus is not likely to play to the Triad's logistics and manufacturing strengths.
"Suppliers for Apple may choose to co-locate here in the Triad to reduce transportation costs," said Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University.
However, Madjd-Sadjadi cautioned there were similar supplier hopes with the Dell Inc. desktop-assembly plant in Winston-Salem that turned out to be wishful thinking during the six years the plant operated here.
Triad economic officials cited the local housing market offering a bigger bang for the buck for employees willing to commute between 1¼ to 1¾ hours to the Apple campus, or have the ability to work from home.
Yet, that advantage could be swallowed up by the average $187,000 annual wage projected for those Apple workers.
"There are also potential negative spillover effects that can occur, such as increased congestion, pressures on land and home prices, and increases in economic equality," Madjd-Sadjadi said.
"If Apple wanted employees at this new center to work from home, they wouldn't be going to the expense of building and maintaining a $1 billion capital investment.
"They will want this workforce on campus, and they chose the Raleigh area because of the potential workforce and the lower business cost than it faces in California," he said.
Gov. Roy Cooper and Democratic and Republican legislative leaders cited a potential spillover effect in their joint statement on the project:
"This announcement will benefit communities across our state and we are proud to work together to continue to grow our economy, and bring transformational industries and good-paying jobs to North Carolina," the leaders said.
John H. Boyd, a national site-selection official with The Boyd Co. of New Jersey, was more optimistic about a positive spillover into the Triad.
"The job market, the housing market, the retail market and the hospitality market will all benefit from the Apple effect," Boyd said. "So will the Triad airport.
"We have seen this in Austin and Phoenix, where the communities in a wide sphere benefit economically, and in terms of prestige and branding that comes with a major Apple office presence."
Madjd-Sadjadi said some local businesses could benefit from gaining or expanding business with Apple or its vendors.
He said the Triad could benefit from being the midpoint for some professionals transferring to Apple from California to the Triangle, while their spouse finds work in the Charlotte area, particularly in the financial services sector.
"This could lead to an increase in the Triad's labor force ... especially if they decide to locate between the Triangle and Triad to maximize potential employment opportunities," he said.
Madjd-Sadjadi said the best economic scenario may take years to bear fruit after the Apple facility is open.
He cited as examples financial-services professionals from BB&T Corp., Wachovia Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co. who either retired early or lost their local job in a downsizing.
Some either went into business for themselves as consultants, found niches in the sector or went to work for community and regional financial institutions.
"Individuals who may first seek employment with Apple may later decide to strike out on their own, and then create additional companies that can use the talent pool in this area," Madjd-Sadjadi said.
Overall, Madjd-Sadjadi said an enhanced Apple presence in North Carolina "may increase state revenues, and thus provide more resources for transportation and other infrastructure improvements throughout the state."
"On balance, I would say that this is a positive development for the Triad even if the majority of its effects will be on the Triangle region."
Mark Vitner, senior economist with Wells Fargo Securities, said the state’s top two economic engines of Charlotte and the Triangle continue to benefit from having “a deep pool of tech workers and continuing stream of young, college educated, tech-savvy workers from other parts of the country,” Vitner said.
“One of the likely outcomes of this pandemic is that businesses and individuals are likely to migrate away from densely populated high-cost areas in the Northeast and West to rapidly emerging metros in the South and Southwest," Vitner said.
"Those relocating are likely to weigh cost of living, quality of life, and state and local governments’ ability to foster economic growth.”
Vitner expressed confidence that the Triad, Wilmington, Asheville and Hickory will benefit from a spillover effect from those recruitment efforts.
Stan Kelly, president and chief executive of Piedmont Triad Partnership, said having Apple chose North Carolina for a global operational campus will put another spotlight on the state's "talented knowledge workers brought on by years of exceptional investment in our higher education system."
That includes Apple and vendors likely recruiting graduates from the Triad's universities and colleges.
"North Carolina as a whole will benefit, as will the Carolina Core and the Triad," Kelly said. "All boats rise with this game-changing announcement."
