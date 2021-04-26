Apple spillover from RTP into Triad likely to be limited to vendors seeking lower business costs

"We have seen this in Austin and Phoenix, where the communities in a wide sphere benefit economically, and in terms of prestige and branding that comes with a major Apple office presence."

Madjd-Sadjadi said some local businesses could benefit from gaining or expanding business with Apple or its vendors.

He said the Triad could benefit from being the midpoint for some professionals transferring to Apple from California to the Triangle, while their spouse finds work in the Charlotte area, particularly in the financial services sector.

"This could lead to an increase in the Triad's labor force ... especially if they decide to locate between the Triangle and Triad to maximize potential employment opportunities," he said.

Madjd-Sadjadi said the best economic scenario may take years to bear fruit after the Apple facility is open.

He cited as examples financial-services professionals from BB&T Corp., Wachovia Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co. who either retired early or lost their local job in a downsizing.

Some either went into business for themselves as consultants, found niches in the sector or went to work for community and regional financial institutions.