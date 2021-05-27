Aquesta Financial agrees to be sold for $131 million

Cornelius-based Aquesta Financial Holdings Inc. said Thursday it has agreed to be sold to United Community Banks Inc. for $131 million.

Aquesta was founded in 2006 and has nine branches in the Charlotte and Wilmington markets, along with loan production offices in Raleigh and Charleston and Greenville, S.C. It had $752 million in total assets on March 31.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter.

United, based in Greenville, S.C., has $18.6 billion in total assets and 161 branches in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

