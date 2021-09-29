Arbor Acres disputes state's COVID-19 cluster count; Forsyth has additional related death

The accuracy and timeliness of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services' COVID-19 cluster dashboard is getting pushback from at least two Triad long-term care facilities.
Meanwhile, Forsyth County has been reported with an additional COVID-19 related death amid another uptick in new cases. DHHS said Forsyth had 184 new cases between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday.
DHHS updates on Tuesday afternoons its cluster dashboards for long-term care facilities, along with child-care settings, K-12 schools, other public venues and correctional facilities.
A cluster is defined as at least five cases over a 28-day period, while an outbreak is one or more cases.
The dashboard total does not signify that the case total listed is current; however, a facility must be at least 28 days removed from its latest new case to be removed from the dashboard.
There were 18 long-term care centers in Forsyth listed with clusters as of 4 p.m. Tuesday. There are a combined 86 staff members considered as having been infected, along with 49 residents, including three who died.
The most currently listed for Forsyth is at Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc. with 20 staff members and eight residents, including one who died.
However, Arbor Acres management sent a memo this week to residents and staff members saying they are trying to get DHHS to remove the facility from the dashboard. The memo is signed by Andrew Applegate, the facility’s president and chief executive.
The facility said Thursday there are just two staff members with an active infection. Applegate said there has not been a new COVID-19 case among residents since Aug. 15.
"The numbers we provide the local health department are accurate and in compliance with reporting requirements," Applegate wrote.
"So why do the numbers not reflect the actual case count? It is all about definitions," particularly about outbreaks and clusters.
"After any positive case, we must have four subsequent weeks without another single positive test result before that label is removed and before previous positive results drop from the count reported on the NCDHHS website," Applegate wrote.
"I have also asked our trade association, LeadingAge North Carolina, which has direct access to (NCDHSS), to clearly share our concerns about the confusion their reporting creates. While I have no argument with the state collecting the data as they do, the state also has a duty and responsibility to provide information that is helpful to consumers as they make decisions about where they receive services."
Applegate added that "just like you, I get a little frustrated and angry when the reputation of Arbor Acres is being unfairly undermined."
Another long-term care facility disputing the DHHS COVID-19 cluster dashboard is Penn Nursing Center in Rockingham, which is affiliated with Cone Health.
The dashboard listed the facility with 29 staff and 24 patient cases, including six patients who have died.
Cone said last week the Rockingham County Health Department has submitted a notification twice to DHHS that the cluster that began in May is over.
"We have been working closely with the local health department, and they are working to fix this incorrect documentation as soon as possible," Cone said.
DHHS response
DHHS responded in part Thursday by citing the main information link on congregate long-term care facilities.
Officials did not address the specific issues involving Arbor Acres and Penn.
The department provided a statement in which it said that an outbreak is considered over "if there is not evidence of continued transmission within the facility."
"This is measured as 28 days after the latest date of onset in a symptomatic person, or the first date of specimen collection from the most recent asymptomatic person, whichever is later.
"If another case is detected in a facility after an outbreak is declared over, the outbreak is not reopened. It is counted as a case in congregate living settings.
"If a second case is detected within 28 days in the same facility, it is considered a second, new outbreak in that facility."
Arbor Acres vaccinations
Arbor Acres became on Aug. 3 one of the first long-term care facilities in N.C. to inform employees that they had to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 31.
Employees who are not vaccinated by that date would be terminated, Applegate told employees in a memo.
People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after getting their last dose of the vaccine.
In order to meet that deadline, workers had to get their first dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine by Sept. 19 and the second dose by Oct. 17. Those who chose the single-dose Johnson & Johnson must take the shot by Oct. 17.
Arbor Acres said that on Aug. 3, 65% of its full- and part-time staff are fully vaccinated, or 280 out of 432 employees.
On Thursday, the facility said that 96% of its employees are vaccinated.
Employees who are terminated can be considered for re-employment once they are fully vaccinated. There will be some exceptions for medical and religious reasons, the systems said.
By contrast, 99% of Arbor Acres residents in independent living and 98% of residents in licensed health care have been vaccinated.
Forsyth update
The total number of Forsyth cases since the onset of the pandemic is at 48,984, while the death toll is at 508.
There have been 48 COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth so far in September — the most in any month since vaccines became readily available to the public in mid-April.
The largest monthly death counts for Forsyth were 67 in February and 59 in January.
The daily case count of 347 reported Sept. 17 was the third highest in Forsyth since the pandemic began. The highest-ever daily case count in Forsyth was 430 on Jan. 9.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said Tuesday that unvaccinated individuals represent 97% of ICU patients in the Novant system, as well as 98% of COVID-19 patients on ventilators.
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Cone Health have said that unvaccinated individuals represent between 90% and 94% of its hospitalized patients.
Baptist listed on its Facebook page that, systemwide as of Wednesday, it had 149 patients with COVID-19, 143 of whom are unvaccinated and six of whom vaccinated.
In the ICU, it listed 53 unvaccinated patients. No vaccinated patients were in the ICU.
Statewide
North Carolina reported 4,765 new cases statewide on Thursday, compared with 4,789 on Wednesday, 3,469 on Tuesday and 2,665 on Monday.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.39 million COVID-19 cases and 16,524 deaths. There were 80 more deaths reported between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday.
DHHS listed 2,943 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide, down 67 from Wednesday’s report. It's the first time since Aug. 17 that the daily statewide COVID-19 hospitalization count was below 3,000.
The all-time high for COVID-19 hospitalizations was 3,990 on Jan. 14, before widespread use of the vaccine.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region had a combined 696 COVID-19 patients, down 11 from Wednesday’s report. North Carolina had 810 adults in the ICU with COVID-19.
There were 38 pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations as of noon Thursday.
Statewide, 618 patients were on ventilators. The Sept. 12 count of 701 was more than at any other time during the pandemic.
Positive test rates, vaccinations
The latest statewide positive test rate was 7.7%, based on 42,521 tests conducted Tuesday.
For Forsyth, the average positive test rate is 9.8% over the past 14 days ending at noon Thursday.
DHHS says 64% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, which represents 5.16 million who have completed the two-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccine regimen and 416,826 who have had the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
As of noon Thursday, 221,209 Forsyth residents were at least partially vaccinated, or 58% of all residents. That includes 205,701 residents — or 54% of all residents — who are fully vaccinated.
By comparison, Guilford County is 55% fully vaccinated, Durham County at 63%, Wake County at 64% and Mecklenburg County at 56%.
336-727-7376