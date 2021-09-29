Arbor Acres disputes state's COVID-19 cluster count; Forsyth has additional related death

"If another case is detected in a facility after an outbreak is declared over, the outbreak is not reopened. It is counted as a case in congregate living settings.

"If a second case is detected within 28 days in the same facility, it is considered a second, new outbreak in that facility."

Arbor Acres vaccinations

Arbor Acres became on Aug. 3 one of the first long-term care facilities in N.C. to inform employees that they had to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 31.

Employees who are not vaccinated by that date would be terminated, Applegate told employees in a memo.

People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after getting their last dose of the vaccine.

In order to meet that deadline, workers had to get their first dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine by Sept. 19 and the second dose by Oct. 17. Those who chose the single-dose Johnson & Johnson must take the shot by Oct. 17.

Arbor Acres said that on Aug. 3, 65% of its full- and part-time staff are fully vaccinated, or 280 out of 432 employees.

On Thursday, the facility said that 96% of its employees are vaccinated.