Ardmore townhomes portfolio bought for $2.25 million

A portfolio of 20 residential townhomes in the Ardmore community have been sold for a combined $2.25 million to an affiliate of a Los Angeles private real-estate investment firm, according to Forsyth County Register of Deeds filings Thursday.

The properties are listed as being in the Elm section of Ardmore near Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist. Listed are nine units at 335 Crafton St., along with three at 337 Crafton, four at 338 Crafton and four at 339 Crafton St.

The buyer is Terra WS Portfolio I LLC, an affiliate of Terra Investment Group. Terra says on its website that it “acquires residential value-add projects in core, core-adjacent and gentrifying to core markets across the U.S.” Terra’s focus is on the West Coast and Southeast with ownership typically ranging from one to five years.

The seller of the largest set of townhomes was 9th Ward Investment LLC of Winston-Salem, which was paid $1.58 million for 14 units.

Alspaugh Properties LLC of Winston-Salem was paid $315,000 for three units, while the Peggy Grose Family Trust of Winston-Salem was paid $200,000 for two units and Christian Courtney of Mooresville was paid $155,00 for one unit.

At least 97 apartment or multi-family complexes have sold in Forsyth for a combined about $1.01 billion since early 2018.

