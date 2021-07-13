Area housing prices continued to heat up in June

The Winston-Salem Association of Realtors reported Tuesday that the median home sales price in Forsyth County was $282,574 in June and $266,311 in May.

By comparison, the median sales price was $229,388 in June 2020 and $224,755 in May 2020.

That means the median sales price has been above $240,000 for 10 of the past 11 months. The price was at $266,830 in April and $264,134 in March.

The association reported 1,080 closed sales during June, compared with 984 a year ago. There were 972 closed sales in May, compared with 739 a year ago.

The association said in a statement that the local housing market remains “very much a seller’s market with the sales price at its highest level since 2003 “

“The percentage of list-to-sale price is also the highest since 2003 at more than 100%.”

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.