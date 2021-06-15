 Skip to main content
Arizona commercial real-estate group expands Triad presence
Arizona commercial real-estate group expands Triad presence

An Arizona commercial real-estate investment group has expanded its Triad footprint by spending $1.85 million on a 7,884-square-foot building in Green Valley Office Park in Greensboro.

A Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Monday had the buyer of the property at 1917 Lendew St. as Store Master Funding XXI LLC, an affiliate of Store Capital of Scottsdale, Ariz.

The seller is Greear Properties LLC of Greensboro.

In March, another Stone Capital affiliate paid $17.18 million to buy the High Point corporate campus of Advanced Home Care Inc.

In December, an affiliate paid $1.6 million to buy the O’Charley’s restaurant property at 4505 Landover Ave. in Greensboro, while another affiliate paid $5.57 million to purchase the location of a Carvana dealership at 4830 Koger Blvd. in Greensboro.

