An Arizona commercial real-estate investment group has expanded its Triad footprint by spending $1.67 million on a downtown Lexington office building, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The 0.74-acre tract at 19 E. Second Ave. contains a 4,200-square-foot building that is known as the Siceloff office building.

The buyer of both tracts is Store Master Funding XXII LLC, an affiliate of Store Capital of Scottsdale, Ariz.

The seller of LM Real Estate Ventures LLC of Cornelius.

In January 2022, a Store Capital affiliate paid a combined $5.94 million for two Winston-Salem business properties: 1947 Union Cross Road, a 10.21-acre tract that contains a 95,888-square-foot building; and 1945 Union Cross Road, a 2.73-acre site that contains an 8,960-square-foot building.

In June 2021, a Store Capital affiliate paid $1.85 million for a 7,884-square-foot building in Green Valley Office Park in Greensboro. In March 2021, a Stone Capital affiliate paid $17.18 million to buy the High Point corporate campus of Advanced Home Care Inc.