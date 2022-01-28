Arizona real-estate group expands Triad portfolio

An Arizona commercial real-estate investment group has expanded its Triad footprint by spending a combined $5.94 million on two Winston-Salem business properties, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The properties are: 1947 Union Cross Road, a 10.21-acre tract that contains a 95,888-square-foot building; and 1945 Union Cross Road, a 2.73-acre site that contains an 8,960-square-foot building. Each tract was listed as selling for $2.97 million.

The buyer of both tracts is Store Master Funding XXI IILLC, an affiliate of Store Capital of Scottsdale, Ariz.

The seller of the 1947 Union Cross tract is Lyndon Steel Co. LLC of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., while the seller of the 1945 Union Cross tract is Winston Steel LLC, also of Fort Lauderdale.

In June, a Store Capital affiliate paid $1.85 million for a 7,884-square-foot building in Green Valley Office Park in Greensboro.

In March, another Stone Capital affiliate paid $17.18 million to buy the High Point corporate campus of Advanced Home Care Inc.

