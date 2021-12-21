Arkansas real-estate investment group purchases PTI-area tracts

An Arkansas real-estate investment firm has paid just under $6.2 million for seven tracts totaling 11.86 acres off National Service Road in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The properties are at 7930, 7940-A, two tracts listed at 7946, 7948, 7950 and 7954.National Service Road, which is near Piedmont Triad International Airport.
Some of the tracts have Vanguard Truck Centers as an occupant.
The buyer is 7940 National Service Road LLC of Little Rock, Ark., which shares the same address at Stephens Inc.
The seller is Collier’s Properties Inc. of Greensboro.
Richard Craver
