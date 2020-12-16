As much as $600 stimulus money and UI benefits extension could be coming from Congress

Congress appears to have made a breakthrough in providing an extension of federal unemployment benefits as three mid-level state and federal benefit programs are within 10 days of ending.
The Associated Press and The Washington Post reported Wednesday that a $908 billion federal COVID-19 relief package could include a $300 federal extended UI weekly benefit, and a one-time $500 to $600 per individual stimulus payment.
Until Wednesday, the debate in Congress centered on providing one, but not both, of those stimulus benefits.
The federal PEUC (pandemic emergency unemployment compensation) and PUA (pandemic unemployment assistance) programs are scheduled to expire Dec. 26 unless extended by Congress during the upcoming lame-duck session.
PUA benefits are primarily for independent contractors, self-employed people and people with short work histories who became unemployed because of COVID-19. It is available for people who have to be at home to care for a child whose school has closed because of the virus.
As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the PEUC program had paid $717.5 million in benefits to North Carolinians, while the PUA program has paid $742.3 million.
The N.C. Division of Employment Security said about 47,000 North Carolinians would be affected by the expiration of those programs.
DES began reporting Oct. 23 the statewide totals from the temporary $50 increase in regular state UI payments.
Payments were at $116.4 million as of 10 a.m. Wednesday. The increase is estimated by DES to benefit between 15% and 20% of current UI claimants. The extra benefit is scheduled to be paid through the week that ends Dec. 26.
Mitch Kokai, a senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation, said it is unlikely the program will be extended in the short term.
"Among the topics lawmakers are likely to discuss is whether the state needs to tweak its unemployment program based on current conditions," Kokai said.
Currently, North Carolinians can draw up to 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits over a 12-month period. The number of weeks will expand to 16 for new claimants in January, under a sliding scale in the state's unemployment benefits law.
Regular state UI payments are at $1.79 billion, with only about $96 million being paid out since Oct. 1.
Most unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians exhausted their 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits well before Oct. 1.
For example, for those who began receiving regular state UI benefits at the start of the pandemic in late March to early April, they ran out of eligibility in June.
The state had $3.85 billion in the state UI Trust Fund in mid-March. State legislators said Sept. 2 that between $2.9 billion and $3 billion remained in the fund at that time. The third COVID-19 relief bill added $87 million.
The current federal extended benefits program has paid out $184 million overall. Those payments were reduced on Oct. 10, going from up to 9½ weeks to up to six weeks.
Those benefits are available to certain UI claimants who have exhausted up to 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits and up to 13 weeks of federal PECU payments.
The federal payments include $588.7 million from a projected $716.6 million from six weeks' worth of federal Lost Wages Assistance funding. There have been just $18.2 million in payments since Oct. 1.
The largest federal UI program — the federal $600 weekly benefit supplement — was allowed to expire by Congress on July 26. That program has paid $4.83 billion.
Overall, there has been $8.96 billion in state and federal UI benefit payments to unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians during the COVID-19 pandemic.
After $8.16 billion in state and federal UI benefits were paid from late March through Sept. 30, there had been just $800 million since Oct. 1.
DES reported there were 6,246 UI claims filed Tuesday.
By comparison, the daily filing peak was 34,706 on March 30.
Altogether, there have been 2.93 million state and federal UI claims during the pandemic.
Of those, 1.37 million are claims for regular state unemployment insurance benefits. Some federal programs require filing additional state claims.
About 31% of the 4.35 million North Carolinians considered part of the state’s workforce as of mid-October have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
336-727-7376
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.