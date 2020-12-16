As much as $600 stimulus money and UI benefits extension could be coming from Congress

DES began reporting Oct. 23 the statewide totals from the temporary $50 increase in regular state UI payments.

Payments were at $116.4 million as of 10 a.m. Wednesday. The increase is estimated by DES to benefit between 15% and 20% of current UI claimants. The extra benefit is scheduled to be paid through the week that ends Dec. 26.

Mitch Kokai, a senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation, said it is unlikely the program will be extended in the short term.

"Among the topics lawmakers are likely to discuss is whether the state needs to tweak its unemployment program based on current conditions," Kokai said.

Currently, North Carolinians can draw up to 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits over a 12-month period. The number of weeks will expand to 16 for new claimants in January, under a sliding scale in the state's unemployment benefits law.

Regular state UI payments are at $1.79 billion, with only about $96 million being paid out since Oct. 1.

Most unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians exhausted their 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits well before Oct. 1.