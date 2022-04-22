 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Asheboro manufacturer plans 220-job expansion

Technimark LLC, a manufacturing solutions provider for the healthcare and consumer packaging markets, said Thursday it is expanding its Asheboro operations by 220 jobs as part of a $62 million capital investment.

Technimark, headquartered in Asheboro, specializes in precision injection molding, value-added assembly, and full supply chain services. The company has facilities in the United States, Mexico, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and China,

The average annual salary for new positions will be $44,290, while the current average wage in Randolph County is $40,552.

The manufacturer has been made eligible for up to $1.1 million over 12 years in performance-based incentives from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant.

