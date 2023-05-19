Visit Winston-Salem said Thursday it has named Stephanie Brown, a western North Carolina tourism veteran, as its next president effective July 1.

Brown will replace Richard Geiger, 65, who retires as Visit Winston-Salem’s president after nearly 13 years on June 30.

Geiger said he plans to remain in the area with his wife, Tracy.

Brown, a 30-year tourism industry veteran, was unanimously approved by the Forsyth County Tourism Development Authority’s board of directors.

Brown most recently served as executive vice president of Strategic Marketing & Research Insights (SMARInsights), a national tourism research firm.

She is known more statewide as president of Explore Asheville for the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority, where she led a team of 28 and had an annual budget of $27 million. Brown also held executive positions at The Alexandria Convention & Visitors Association, Mount Vernon, George Washington’s Estate and The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation.

“Stephanie’s experience, expertise, and thoughtful, goal-oriented approach to destination marketing stood out,” Dana Lu Bryson, chairman of the Forsyth TDA, said in a statement.

“She is an ideal choice bringing her energy and vision to lead Visit Winston-Salem and build on the momentum of this outstanding destination.”

Geiger said that during his time as Visit Winston-Salem president that “we have weathered a few storms.”

“But, I’m proud to say, we have persevered and together have solidified a flourishing and vibrant hospitality industry with a bright future.”

Brown will be paid $215,000 a year.

Geiger took over as the agency’s president in February 2010, representing a fresh start for the bureau that had struggled with its identity and direction for the two previous years.

The bureau also was caught in a tug of war between calls for increased support for the arts that competed with requests from other groups wanting to protect, if not expand, their financing.

Geiger expressed confidence at his hiring that he would generate grass-roots support by giving Winston-Salem a distinctive brand and an economic shot-in-the-arm.

During Geiger’s nearly 13 years at the helm of Visit Winston-Salem, the bureau expanded its full-time staff o 17 employees.

Even with dealing with the aftermaths of the 2008-11 Great Recession and nearly three years of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on travel and tourism, the TDA approved in June a record $5 million budget for fiscal 2022-23 after dropping to $3.2 million for fiscal 2020-21.

“By nature, I’m a planner and goal-setter, so one of my long-term personal and professional aims was ultimately to enjoy retirement,” Geiger said.

The timing coincided with my TDA contract, which was running through June 2023, and led to discussions regarding another contract or an extension.

“It was very important to me to be confident that Visit Winston-Salem and the hospitality industry was successfully getting through the devastation of the pandemic before I retired.”

Don Martin, chairman of Forsyth Board of Commissioners, said Geiger’s ability to lead the TDA through the pandemic “was an incredible challenge.”

“What’s really amazing is that the metrics that they track — hotel rooms booked, conventions, etc. — have now surpassed pre-pandemic levels. That says it all.”

Geiger played a lead role in the approval and development of the $20 million renovation of Benton Convention Center in downtown Winston-Salem.