Ashley Furniture employees gain access to on-campus Atrium health clinic

The more than 1,700 employees at Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.'s massive production complex in Advance now have an on-campus, $0 co-pay option for their healthcare.

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist said Thursday it has opened the Ashley Wellness Center to serve the manufacturer's employees and family members who are covered under a company health plan.

The clinic is at 123 Ashley Furniture Way, where Ashley has its 3.8 million-square-foot East Coast manufacturing and distribution facility.

The clinic offers services that include: sick visits; COVID-19, flu and strep tests; wellness exams; and health management, such as monitoring diabetes and high cholesterol. Office hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays.

“The new clinic allows Ashley to continue and to expand on our commitment to our employees to offer affordable and convenient high-quality health care services close to home," said Todd Wanek, Ashley's president and chief executive.

Ashley has similar wellness centers at its headquarters in Arcadia, Wis., campus, and in Ecru, Miss.