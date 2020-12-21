At-home COVID-19 collection kit is being marketed by Labcorp and Walgreens

Labcorp said Monday that its COVID-19 collaboration with Walgreens now includes distribution of its Pixel by Labcorp At-Home COVID-19 collection kit.

The kit is available at Walgreens Find Care, a digital health platform on the Walgreens app and at www.Walgreens.com. Walgreens offers COVID-19 testing in more than 1,100 drive-thru locations across the country.

Customers ages 18 and older can connect to the Pixel by Labcorp website to request the test after completing a short COVID-19 survey to determine eligibility.

The kit will be shipped via FedEx Express Overnight to the customer’s home, where they can self-administer the test collection using a short nasal swab and send their sample back to Labcorp.

Once processed by Labcorp, test results are accessed by the customer via the Pixel by Labcorp site.

If a COVID-19 test is positive, a healthcare staff member will contact individuals directly by phone or mail to discuss next steps.

