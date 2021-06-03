AT&T administration building in downtown Winston-Salem sold for $15.5 million

The AT&T systems administration building in downtown Winston-Salem has been sold for $15.46 million to a privately held New York real-estate investment firm.

A Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday listed the buyer as Reign CO1 Propco LLC, an affiliate of Reign Capital.

Reign officials could not be immediately reached for comment about their plans for the property.

The seller is BellSouth Telecommunications LLC of Atlanta. The property deeds were listed as Southern Bell Telephone and Telegraph Co.

The purchase includes the six-story building on 1.73 acres at 629 W. Fifth St., along with adjacent parking lots representing a combined 1.48 acres.

The Art Deco building debuted in 1929 and was renovated in 1948. The building has been occupied over the decades by Southern Bell, BellSouth and AT&T.

Reign listed on its website that it manages more than $500 million of real-estate assets for various institutional and private partners.

The firm said it has expertise "in all major asset classes across select U.S. markets, with a specialization in value-add redevelopment and asset management of core properties."

Since 2010, the firm’s leadership team has completed numerous redevelopment projects and lease-up programs on more than $2.5 billion of real estate transactions.

