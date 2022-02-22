 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AT&T holding Winston-Salem job fair Wednesday
AT&T will conduct a job fair Wednesday in Winston-Salem as part of an effort to fill nearly 300 openings in North Carolina. The company did not say how many openings there are in Winston-Salem.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the AT&T business office, 629 W. Fifth St.

Some job positions offer up to a $3,000 sign-on bonus. Among employee benefits beyond medical insurance and 401(k) plan is tuition reimbursement and discounts on AT&T products and services.

To receive priority consideration, applicants are asked to apply before the event at http://work.att.jobs/IHXWinSalem.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

