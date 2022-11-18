Atlanta Braves’ owner plans to spin off team, projects

Liberty Media Corp., owner of the Atlanta Braves, said Thursday its board of directors has authorized its management to pursue creating a new company to be known as Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc. with a separate stock.

The spin-off also would include the Braves-associated real estate development project. It is projected to be completed by mid-2023.

The spin-off company would own certain assets and liabilities associated with the Atlanta Braves’ stadium and mixed-use development project, The Battery Atlanta.

In April, Truist Securities, the full-service corporate and investment bank for Truist Financial Corp., said its national headquarters is moving to a new 250,000-square-foot building on The Battery Atlanta campus. It has signed a 15-year lease agreement on the building.

The campus is adjacent to Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves. The building is being developed in partnership with Braves Development Co.

Truist plans to have about 1,000 employees in the building, which is projected to open in 2024. Truist Securities will occupy approximately half of the building, with the rest to be taken by other Truist business groups.