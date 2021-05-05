Atlanta data center operator commits to major facility in High Point

A fast-growing information-technology company from Atlanta, DC Blox, committed to building a $305 million multi-tenant data center in High Point on Wednesday.

Though the capital investment will be among the largest in High Point economic history, the jobs impact has been described by High Point officials as "minimal" that could be as few as nine employees.

DC Blox paid $1.5 million to purchase four tracts at or near to 4131 Sheraton Court, according to an April 26 filing with the Guilford County Register of Deeds.

It's a vacant 14.4-acre site in Piedmont Centre across the street from the Bank of America Corp. call center and near a Polo Ralph Lauren property and N.C. 68.

Jeff Uphues, chief executive of DC Blox, said in a statement that the data center will be at the Tier III level out of four tiers.

A Tier III data center must be able to undergo routine maintenance without a hiccup in operations, including: being able to provide up to 72 hours of protection from power outages through internal sources; and no more than 1.6 hours of downtime per year.

Direct, private access to major public cloud providers and to all carriers across its data center footprint is provided.