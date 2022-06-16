Atlanta group buys industrial properties In Davidson, Forsyth

An Atlanta real-estate group has paid a combined $7 million to purchase two properties each in Davidson and Forsyth counties.

The affected properties in Forsyth are: a 1.63-acre tract at 6359 Clementine Drive with a 34,475-square-foot building; and a 1.18-acre tract at 6335 Clementine Drive that contains a 6,000-square-foot building. Those properties were sold for a combined $5 million.

The buyer is Stor Clenc Clementine LLC, while the seller is Baltimore RE LLC of Greensboro.

The affected properties in Davidson are a 2.2-acre tract with a building of unspecific square footage; and a 0.07-acre tract with an address listed at North N.C. 150. Those properties were sold for a combined $2 million.

The buyer is Stor Winnc Hwy 150 LLC, while the seller also is Baltimore RE.

