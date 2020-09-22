Atlanta information-technology company considering High Point for $305 million project

A fast-growing information-technology company from Atlanta is requesting economic incentives from two Triad government groups for a potential $305 million multi-tenant project.
A legal notice placed by Guilford County Board of Commissioners identifies the company as DC Blox, which has four data centers in the Southeast — Atlanta, Birmingham, Ala., Chattanooga, Tenn., and Huntsville, Ala.
The company announced Sept. 9 plans to build a $200-million, 45,000-square-foot facility in Greenville, S.C., where it will have five employees initially.
The High Point Economic Development Commission said Monday that DC Blox is considering placing operations at 4131 Sheraton Court in High Point.
That site is a vacant 14.4-acre site in Piedmont Centre across the street from the Bank of America Corp. call center and near a Polo Ralph Lauren property and N.C. 68.
Loren Hill, president of the High Point economic group, said it and the Guilford Economic Development Alliance "have been talking to this company for about a year now." He said the initial job creation "will be minimal."
Hill said the High Point property "is the only site in North Carolina now under consideration. Our competitions are nearby states in the Southeast."
The company lists on its website plans for 15 more "future location" data centers in the Southeast stretching all the way to New Orleans. On the list are Charlotte, the Triad and Raleigh.
The Guilford commissioners have set a public hearing for 5:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at 301 W. Market St. in Greensboro. The High Point City Council will hold its public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 5.
Both groups will address DC Blox's request for performance-based incentives. Hill said each government board "will consider authorizing an incentive equivalent of up to 50% of property tax revenue paid by the company and its clients."
Hill said more information about the economic project will be presented at the public hearings.
DC Blox said on its website that it places data centers in "strategically located in underserved markets that support the needs of enterprise businesses, government entities, content providers and managed service providers."
"Each data center is interconnected with DC Blox’s high-speed, fiber-optic network, which enables a variety of use cases, including business continuity, disaster recovery, content delivery, internet of things, and mobile applications.
The company said all of its data centers "are built to a Tier III basis of design."
"Organizations across the Carolinas and North Georgia have increasing demand for a Tier III rated regional data center that can provide the security, reliability, cost-efficiency and expertise that lets them focus resources strategically."
336-727-7376