Atlanta information-technology company considering High Point for $305 million project

A fast-growing information-technology company from Atlanta is requesting economic incentives from two Triad government groups for a potential $305 million multi-tenant project.

A legal notice placed by Guilford County Board of Commissioners identifies the company as DC Blox, which has four data centers in the Southeast — Atlanta, Birmingham, Ala., Chattanooga, Tenn., and Huntsville, Ala.

The company announced Sept. 9 plans to build a $200-million, 45,000-square-foot facility in Greenville, S.C., where it will have five employees initially.

The High Point Economic Development Commission said Monday that DC Blox is considering placing operations at 4131 Sheraton Court in High Point.

That site is a vacant 14.4-acre site in Piedmont Centre across the street from the Bank of America Corp. call center and near a Polo Ralph Lauren property and N.C. 68.

Loren Hill, president of the High Point economic group, said it and the Guilford Economic Development Alliance "have been talking to this company for about a year now." He said the initial job creation "will be minimal."

Hill said the High Point property "is the only site in North Carolina now under consideration. Our competitions are nearby states in the Southeast."