Atrium applies to open Harrisburg community hospital

Atrium Health is requesting state health regulatory approval to open a hospital in the Harrisburg area, which would represent an expansion beyond an emergency department linked to its Cabarrus hospital.

Atrium plans to spend $85.22 million on what would be a 24-bed community hospital with one operating room. Those beds and the operating room would be transferred from the Cabarrus hospital.

The Harrisburg facility also would gain a fixed MRI scanner from Atrium Health MRI.

Although the N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation considers the certificate-of-need application as non-competitive, a public hearing on the request is required.

Atrium, based in Charlotte, is the parent company of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center of Winston-Salem.