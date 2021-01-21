 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atrium CEO named as chairman of Richmond Fed board
0 comments

Atrium CEO named as chairman of Richmond Fed board

{{featured_button_text}}

The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System has appointed Eugene Woods, president and chief executive of Atrium Health, as chairman of the board of directors for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, Va.

Atrium is the parent company of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center of Winston-Salem.

Jennifer LaClair, chief financial officer of Ally Financial in Charlotte, was elected as a Class A director.

Appointed to the Charlotte Fed board are James Goodmon Jr., president and chief operating officer of Capitol Broadcasting Co. in Raleigh, Sepi Saidi, president and chief executive of SEPI Engineering and Construction in Raleigh, and Glenn Sherrill Jr., chairman and chief executive officer of SteelFab Inc. in Charlotte.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News