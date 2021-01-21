Atrium CEO named as chairman of Richmond Fed board

The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System has appointed Eugene Woods, president and chief executive of Atrium Health, as chairman of the board of directors for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, Va.

Atrium is the parent company of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center of Winston-Salem.

Jennifer LaClair, chief financial officer of Ally Financial in Charlotte, was elected as a Class A director.

Appointed to the Charlotte Fed board are James Goodmon Jr., president and chief operating officer of Capitol Broadcasting Co. in Raleigh, Sepi Saidi, president and chief executive of SEPI Engineering and Construction in Raleigh, and Glenn Sherrill Jr., chairman and chief executive officer of SteelFab Inc. in Charlotte.

