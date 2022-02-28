Atrium CEO Woods gets 24% jump in 2021 total compensation

The total compensation for Atrium Health’s top executive, Eugene Woods, jumped 24.3% to $9.83 million in fiscal 2021, the Charlotte healthcare system disclosed Monday.
Atrium’s compensation and other corporate financial details gained interest in the Triad with the system's acquiring Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center on Oct. 9, 2020.
Atrium became the parent company of Wake Forest Baptist at that time, with Woods retaining his roles as president and chief executive.
Woods received a 7.1% raise in salary to $3 million, a 38.5% jump in bonus to $3.81 million, $1.3 million in incentives and $1.73 million in all other compensation that was not itemized in the annual report.
By comparison, Woods' total compensation was $7.91 million in 2020, $7.25 million in 2019 and $6.06 million in 2018.
The Atrium Board of Commissioners issued a statement with the filing in which it cited the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the acquisition of Floyd Health of Rome, Ga., during 2021 in compensation determinations.
The board, as does its counterparts with Wake Forest Baptist, Novant Health Inc. and Cone Health, said it sets executive compensation based primarily on "industry-standard best practices for well-governed tax-exempt organizations," and that it used third-party expert advisors to review the total compensation program.
"It is important to note the total compensation for Atrium Health’s top-10 executives equates to less than one-half percent of total compensation for all teammates."
Critics say hospital systems use their nonprofit status for tax advantages and public-relations purposes, while compensation committees have sought to justify corporate-level wages and benefits to top executives.
Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag, chief executive of Wake Forest Baptist and dean of the medical school, added the duties of chief academic officer for Atrium.
There was an expectation that Freischlag's total compensation would be included in Atrium's 2021 report.
However, Atrium said Freischlag's compensation would not be listed since Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist is not a part of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority. It will continue to be disclosed separately annually, typically in mid-May.
For fiscal 2019, Freischlag received a 20% increase — to $2.51 million — in total compensation for fiscal 2019.
Freischlag received a 15% raise in salary to $1.38 million, a 23.6% increase in bonus and incentive pay to $663,750 and $17,424 in other reportable compensation representing taxable life and disability insurance.
Although the IRS tax returns for N.C. Baptist Hospital and Wake Forest University Health Sciences are for fiscal 2019-20 — which ended June 30, 2020 — Wake Forest Baptist reported executive compensation for calendar year 2019.
That means Baptist executive compensation disclosures typically are more than 17 months old when released by the center.
With Charlotte being the largest city in the U.S. without a four-year medical school, the establishment of a Wake Forest School of Medicine facility has been a long-sought goal of Charlotte civic and elected officials.
Carl Armato, chief executive and president of Novant Health Inc., received a 7.4% increase in salary during fiscal 2020 to $1.74 million, the health system reported in November. Armato’s incentive pay increased 6.2% to $1.54 million. Total compensation for Armato was down 1.9% to $4.06 million.
The remaining top-five Atrium executives are:
* Anthony DeFurio, chief financial officer: $1.32 million in salary; $1.2 million in bonuses and total compensation of $2.85 million.
* Ken Haynes, president, greater Charlotte region: $1.16 million in salary; $1.05 million in bonuses and total compensation of just under $2.5 million.
* Dr. Scott Rissmiller, chief physician executive: $985,000 in salary; $891,425 in bonuses, $250,000 in incentives; and total compensation of $2.38 million.
* Jim Dunn, chief people and culture officer: $840,000 in salary; $760,200 in bonuses and total compensation of $1.81 million.
The Atrium report listed the compensation for the top executives for five Atrium hospital market presidents and its Carolinas Rehabilitation center, which ranged from $220,536 to $1.01 million.
336-727-7376