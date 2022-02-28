Atrium CEO Woods gets 24% jump in 2021 total compensation

The total compensation for Atrium Health’s top executive, Eugene Woods, jumped 24.3% to $9.83 million in fiscal 2021, the Charlotte healthcare system disclosed Monday.

Atrium’s compensation and other corporate financial details gained interest in the Triad with the system's acquiring Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center on Oct. 9, 2020.

Atrium became the parent company of Wake Forest Baptist at that time, with Woods retaining his roles as president and chief executive.

Woods received a 7.1% raise in salary to $3 million, a 38.5% jump in bonus to $3.81 million, $1.3 million in incentives and $1.73 million in all other compensation that was not itemized in the annual report.

By comparison, Woods' total compensation was $7.91 million in 2020, $7.25 million in 2019 and $6.06 million in 2018.

The Atrium Board of Commissioners issued a statement with the filing in which it cited the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the acquisition of Floyd Health of Rome, Ga., during 2021 in compensation determinations.