Atrium completes acquisition of second Georgia healthcare system

Atrium Health, the parent company of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said Wednesday it has completed its acquisition of Floyd Health System of Rome, Ga.

The systems announced their plans in November 2019.

After the COVID-19 pandemic slowed the regulatory process, final approval was signed off on Tuesday by the Georgia Attorney General's Office.

Atrium, based in Charlotte, now has 42 hospitals in its network and more than 70,000 employees in its four-state network.

Floyd has more than 3,300 employees at four hospitals and affiliated providers, foremost at the 304-bed Floyd Medical Center in Rome.

Atrium has pledged to spend $650 million in capital investments on Floyd projects over 11 years, as well as $80 million in support of Floyd Healthcare Foundation that aims to address disparities in care in the northwest Georgia and northeast Alabama regions.

The Floyd system also includes: Polk Medical Center, a 25-bed critical access hospital in Cedartown, Ga.; Cherokee Medical Center, a 60-bed acute care hospital in Centre, Ala.; and a freestanding, 53-bed behavioral health center in Rome.