Atrium Health announced Tuesday it has launched a health-care services program with the health business component of retail giant Best Buy.

The initiative was launched in mid-February in the greater Charlotte market and is not currently available in the Triad.

It is designed to develop new hospital at-home offerings “that will enhance the patient experience of receiving hospital-level care in the home”

Atrium is contributing telemedicine services, while Best Buy Health is contributing omnichannel experience, distinctive in-home service and supply chain network to enhance patient education and enabling technology in the home with the help of specially trained Geek Squad agents.

Atrium launched its hospital at home program as a means to address patient surges during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Atrium has since evolved the program to be able to care for such conditions as cardiac, COPD, pneumonia, asthma, various infections and other medical and post-operative conditions.

Best Buy Health business is focused on wellness at home, aging at home and care at home through Lively branded products and Caring Centers to help adults age independently.