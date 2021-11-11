Atrium gains state approval for Charlotte satellite emergency department

State health regulators have conditionally approved Atrium Health’s request for a satellite emergency department in the Ballantyne community of Charlotte.
The emergency department will be connected to Atrium’s hospital in Pineville.
The project cost is $16.67 million. The plan is for the satellite emergency department to become operational by July 1, 2023.
Richard Craver
