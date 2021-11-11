 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atrium gains state approval for Charlotte satellite emergency department
0 Comments

Atrium gains state approval for Charlotte satellite emergency department

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A new study has found that going to bed between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. is linked to better heart health.

State health regulators have conditionally approved Atrium Health’s request for a satellite emergency department in the Ballantyne community of Charlotte.

The emergency department will be connected to Atrium’s hospital in Pineville.

The project cost is $16.67 million. The plan is for the satellite emergency department to become operational by July 1, 2023.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. consumer prices surge, jobless claims fall

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
200 jobs planned for Mocksville plant
Local

200 jobs planned for Mocksville plant

Palltronics, which has developed the first fully trackable shipping pallet, said Tuesday it will lease a new 253,000-square-foot industrial building in Mocksville's SouthPoint Business Park.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News