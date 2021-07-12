 Skip to main content
Atrium gains state approval for Lake Norman-area hospital
Atrium Health, the parent company of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said Monday that it has gained state regulatory approval to open a $154 million hospital in the Lake Norman area of Mecklenburg County.

In May, the N.C. Division of Health Services Regulation denied Atrium’s request for the new hospital in Cornelius.

However, regulators allowed Atrium to proceed with the Lake Norman hospital plans “after additional information was made available as part of an appeal process settlement that resolved the matter.”

Atrium projects opening the 160,000-square-foot hospital in early 2024. The hospital would be built at the southwest corner of the intersection of Westmoreland Road and N.C. 21.

Atrium’s plan is to relocate 18 acute-care beds and an operating room from Carolinas Medical Center and 12 acute-care beds and an operating room from its University City Medical Center.

It will feature six maternity suites, four intensive-care unit beds, two operating rooms and a dedicated C-section operating room.

