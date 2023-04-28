Atrium Health reported Wednesday having an overall loss of $1.08 billion for fiscal 2022, the bulk of which came from a $1.18 billion loss on investment income.

Atrium issued the fiscal 2022 report on the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website. The EMMA reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies.

The report is similar in nature to quarterly financial reports submitted by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Cone Health and Novant Health Inc.

The report contains three financial categories: Atrium Health Enterprise, which is the combination of Atrium Health/Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority, Baptist and other Atrium entities.

The two entities' fiscal 2022 financials are listed separately, which Baptist had reported on Feb. 23.

For Atrium Health Enterprise, there was a core operating loss of $181.27 million based on $13.66 billion in operating revenue and $13.84 billion in operating expenses.

Patient revenue was $11.78 billion, while the other sources category was $1.87 billion.

Baptist contributed $3.98 billion in patient revenue and $933.4 million in other sources revenue.

In terms of the $13.84 billion in expenses, Baptist contributed $4.34 billion, including: $2.59 billion of the overall $8.08 billion in personnel costs; $1.05 billion of the overall $2.93 billion in supply expenses; and $137.4 million of the overall $732.5 million in purchased services, which typically represents travel nurses and other outsourced or temporary employees.

Atrium said operating expenses rose due to "volume growth at hospital facilities, increases in patient length of stay, higher use of clinical contract labor, and inflationary increases on wages and benefits."

"Other expenses, consisting primarily of pharmaceutical and supply costs, professional fees, rent and purchased services, increased 7.2%, primarily due to higher patient volumes."

Regarding investment income, Baptist had a $198.9 million loss, while Atrium had a $990 million loss.

Not-for-profit hospitals depend on investment income to boost their bottom lines and help pay for capital investments.

However, the investment portfolio remained a significant drag on the overall fiscal 2022 financial performance, as those systems were affected adversely by the overall stock market slump.

Atrium said the losses represented "a decline in the market value of Atrium Health CMHA’s investments."

"Management regularly presents portfolio performance to the respective regional committees and boards that maintain oversight over investment and financial performance. Management meets regularly with investment consultants to review portfolio and investment manager performance and to identify and recommend changes to the investment strategy by the respective committees."

Back to pre-pandemic

Atrium said it is continuing to shift away from a COVID-19 focused care system and “ramp-back-up” non-emergent patient care services."

Providers "must contend with the uneven return of consumer confidence, ongoing clinical labor shortages and rising inflation."

"As patient volumes begin to recover, the clinical labor shortage presents the greatest challenge to hospital performance."

Atrium cited as an example a 31.7% national turnover rate for nurses during 2022, according to Nursing Solutions Inc.

That turnover rate "has increased the competition for nurses and other specialized clinical personnel, thereby driving increased reliance on contract employees, as well as contributing to significant rises in both contract (up 67% for travel nurses since 2020) and employee labor rates."

Atrium warned that while patient volumes will continue to moderate back to pre-pandemic levels, "providers will be challenged to find opportunities to combat the negative financial impacts of the nursing and other clinical care giver labor shortages, as well as to navigate ongoing commercial and governmental reimbursement pressures."

"Providers must accept these challenges so they can generate capital spending capacity for their organizations, but because of the unpredictable nature of the health-care industry and the clinical labor market, the future financial impacts cannot fully be determined at this time."