Three Atrium Health hospitals and one Novant Health Inc. hospital in the Charlotte area have received state health regulatory approval to add acute-care beds.

The N.C. Division of Health Services Regulation posted the conditional approvals last week.

The largest involves up to 38 additional beds at Atrium’s flagship Carolina Medical Center, giving it a total of 1,255.

Novant’s flagship in Charlotte, Presbyterian Medical Center, gained up to 30 for an overall total of 542.

Atrium’s University City facility gained up to eight beds for a potential total of 120, while Atrium’s Pineville facility can add up to five for a total of 308.