Atrium, Novant want state OK to add Mecklenburg hospital beds

Atrium Health

Atrium Health Carolina Medical Center in Charlotte. 

 Courtesy of Atrium Health

Atrium Health and Novant Health Inc. are competing again in Mecklenburg County to gain state regulators’ permission to add hospital beds in the Charlotte market.

Atrium has filed certificate-of-need applications to add no more than 38 acute-care beds to its main Carolinas Medical Center campus for a total of no more than 1,255 if approved. The estimated expansion cost is $62.7 million.

Atrium filed to add no more than 11 acute-care beds to its Pineville hospital for a total of 314 if approved. The estimated expansion cost is $7.5 million.

Atrium also is requesting permission to add no more than 16 acute-care beds to its University City hospital for an overall total of 128 if approved. The expansion cost is estimated at $8.8 million.

Novant wants permission to add no more than 30 acute-care beds to its main Presbyterian Medical Center campus for a total of 542 if approved. The estimated expansion cost is $110,000.

