Atrium’s Concord hospital gets OK to add 22 beds
Atrium Health’s hospital in Concord has been approved to add 22 acute-care beds by state health regulators, according to an N.C. Division of Health Services Regulation filing Tuesday.

The Cabarrus hospital will have a total of 469 acute-care beds upon completion of the expansion.

The project includes adding a fifth floor on the campus’ Heart and Vascular tower, as well as transferring an additional eight beds to the site.

Atrium became the parent company of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in October 2020.

