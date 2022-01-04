Atrium’s Concord hospital gets OK to add 22 beds

Atrium Health’s hospital in Concord has been approved to add 22 acute-care beds by state health regulators, according to an N.C. Division of Health Services Regulation filing Tuesday.
The Cabarrus hospital will have a total of 469 acute-care beds upon completion of the expansion.
The project includes adding a fifth floor on the campus’ Heart and Vascular tower, as well as transferring an additional eight beds to the site.
Atrium became the parent company of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in October 2020.
336-727-7376
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today