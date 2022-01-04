Atrium’s Concord hospital gets OK to add 22 beds

Atrium Health’s hospital in Concord has been approved to add 22 acute-care beds by state health regulators, according to an N.C. Division of Health Services Regulation filing Tuesday.

The Cabarrus hospital will have a total of 469 acute-care beds upon completion of the expansion.

The project includes adding a fifth floor on the campus’ Heart and Vascular tower, as well as transferring an additional eight beds to the site.

Atrium became the parent company of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in October 2020.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.