Atrium to merge with Midwest health-care system Advocate Aurora.

Atrium Health, the parent of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said Wednesday it plans to merge with Advocate Aurora Health of Downers Grove, Ill., creating the fifth largest not-for-profit health care system in the United States.

The proposed transaction must be approved by state and federal regulators, which could come by year's end.

With markets in North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, South Carolina and Wisconsin, the combined organization would serve 5.5 million patients and operate more than 1,000 doctors' offices and 67 hospitals. It would have more than 7,600 physicians, nearly 150,000 employees and annual revenues of more than $27 billion.

Wake Forest University School of Medicine would be the academic core of the combined entity. The Winston-Salem medical school is establishing a second campus in Charlotte. Wake Forest would be the only medical school in the system.

"Advocate Aurora has some affiliations, but no direct tie to a school of medicine in the sense we do," Atrium said.

“The world of health care as we know it is changing at warp speed — and it is rapidly becoming more digital, personalized, scientific and complex,” Eugene Woods, Atrium's president and chief executive, said in a statement.

“This strategic combination will enable us to deepen our commitments to health equity, create more jobs and opportunities for our teammates and communities, launch new, game-changing innovations and so much more."

As typical for a major merger, particularly involving publicly traded corporations, the systems have agreed on three major consolidations considerations.

Atrium has agreed to adopt Advocate Health as the brand for the combined system, while continuing to use Atrium as the brand in its markets.

The system would be based at Atrium's Charlotte headquarters with major operational hubs in Chicago and Milwaukee. Milwaukee would gain a new institute for health equity.

Perhaps the most important agreement is that Woods and Advocate president and chief executive Jim Skogsbergh would serve as co-chief executives for the first 18 months, after which Skogsbergh would retire and Woods would remain as chief executive.

The combination, if approved, likely would boost the total annual compensation for both Woods and Skogsbergh.

In February, Atrium disclosed that Woods' total compensation jumped 24.3% to $9.83 million in fiscal 2021. He received a 7.1% raise in salary to $3 million, a 38.5% jump in bonus to $3.81 million, $1.3 million in incentives and $1.73 million in all other compensation that was not itemized in the annual report.

The combined organization would have an equal number of members from legacy Atrium and Advocate. Atrium chairman Edward Brown III would serve in that role through Dec. 31, 2023, to be succeeded by Advocate chairwoman Michele Richardson for 2024-25.

The systems said they would pledge to create more than 20,000 new jobs across the communities they serve.

Skogsbergh said the proposed combination "harnesses our complementary strengths and expertise of our doctors, nurses and teammates to lead health care’s transformation for those we are so proud to serve.”

The systems touted their proposed combined clinical excellence — including in medical research and population health — as well as advanced capabilities in data analytics and digital consumer infrastructure as key value accelerators.

There would be an overall $2 billion pledge "to disrupt the root causes of health inequities across both rural and urban underserved communities," as well as a commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.

The previous Atrium acquisition involved Floyd Health System of Rome, Ga., in 2021.

Atrium has 42 hospitals in its network and more than 70,000 employees in its four-state network.

Reactions

Josh Stein, North Carolina's attorney general, could not be immediately reached for comment on the Atium-Advocate announcement.

In February, in response to Cone Health and Sentara ending their merger talks, Stein released a statement in which he said "I have real concerns about this trend ... wave of hospital consolidations."

He cited at that time HCA and Mission in Asheville, Novant Health Inc. and New Hanover Regional in Wilmington, and Wake Forest and Atrium — all of which he ultimately approved from an antitrust review.

"Bigger doesn’t always mean better," Stein said. "In fact, it often means worse and more expensive.

"My office takes its role in scrutinizing proposed combinations seriously. I encourage all hospital directors to be certain that consolidation is actually in the interest of the patients and communities they serve before pursuing it.

The N.C. Healthcare Association expressed its support for hospital mergers in general, saying they can provide: standardization of clinical protocols, medical staff integration and other moves that can help to lower health care costs; joining of services and investments to improve facilities and services; reduction in annual operating expenses; enhanced negotiating power for things like negotiating with labor workforce staffing agencies; and improved outcomes for patient and reduced readmission rates, "including if the health systems dig in together to focus on improving health equity as they say they will."

"The pandemic has highlighted many of the benefits of being part of an integrated health system," the association said. "The ability to flex staff, supplies and patients across sites of care has been crucial in the past 27 months.

"We’ve also seen the need to fortify supply chains, invest in new technologies and to foster a stable and resilient workforce and well-integrated systems can find it easier to navigate those challenges."

State treasurer Dale Folwell, who has been a fierce critic of major hospital mergers, said the Atrium-Advocate merger "raises many red flags, chief among those is the monopolistic nature of the alliance."

"North Carolina, already home to one of the country’s top-five metropolitan markets with the highest level of health care concentration, is no stranger to the ill effects of consolidation.

"Research consistently shows mergers and acquisitions do not deliver on hospital executives’ promises, but instead trigger higher costs, reduced access and the same or lower level of care."

Folwell said the Federal Trade Commission, U.S. Justice Department and the N.C. Attorney General’s Office "all have broad authority over hospital mergers."

"I encourage them and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services to exercise diligent oversight, and conduct a vigorous examination of this merger to stop and reverse the punishment that these health care cartels are having on the citizens of North Carolina."

