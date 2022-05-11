Atrium to merge with Midwest healthcare system Advocate Aurora.

Atrium Health, the parent of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said Wednesday it plans to merge with Advocate Aurora Health of Downers Grove, Ill, creating the fifth largest not-for-profit health care system in the United States.

The proposed transaction must be approved by state and federal regulators, which could come by year's end.

With markets in North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, South Carolina and Wisconsin, the combined organization would serve 5.5 million patients and operate more than 1,000 doctors' offices and 67 hospitals. It would have more than 7,600 physicians, nearly 150,000 employees and annual revenues of more than $27 billion.

Wake Forest University School of Medicine would be the academic core of the combined entity. The Winston-Salem medical school is establishing a second campus in Charlotte. Wake Forest would be the only medical school in the system.

“The world of healthcare as we know it is changing at warp speed — and it is rapidly becoming more digital, personalized, scientific and complex,” Eugene Woods, Atrium's president and chief executive, said in a statement.

“This strategic combination will enable us to deepen our commitments to health equity, create more jobs and opportunities for our teammates and communities, launch new, game-changing innovations and so much more."

As typical for a major merger, particularly involving publicly traded corporations, the systems have agreed on three major consolidations considerations.

Atrium has agreed to adopt Advocate Health as the brand for the combined system, while continuing to use Atrium as the brand in its markets.

The system would be based at Atrium's Charlotte headquarters with major operational hubs in Chicago and Milwaukee. Milwaukee would gain a new institute for health equity.

Perhaps the most important agreement is that Woods and Advocate president and chief executive Jim Skogsbergh would serve as co-chief executives for the first 18 months, after which Skogsbergh would retire and Woods would remain as chief executive.

The combination, if approved, likely would boost the total annual compensation for both Woods and Skogsbergh.

In February, Atrium disclosed that Woods' total compensation jumped 24.3% to $9.83 million in fiscal 2021. He received a 7.1% raise in salary to $3 million, a 38.5% jump in bonus to $3.81 million, $1.3 million in incentives and $1.73 million in all other compensation that was not itemized in the annual report.

The combined organization would have an equal number of members from legacy Atrium and Advocate. Atrium chairman Edward Brown III would serve in that role through Dec. 31, 2023, to be succeeded by Advocate chairwoman Michele Richardson for 2024-25.

The systems said they would pledge to create more than 20,000 new jobs across the communities they serve.

Skogsbergh said the proposed combination "harnesses our complementary strengths and expertise of our doctors, nurses and teammates to lead health care’s transformation for those we are so proud to serve.”

The systems touted their proposed combined clinical excellence — including in medical research and population health — as well as advanced capabilities in data analytics and digital consumer infrastructure as key value accelerators.

There would be an overall $2 billion pledge "to disrupt the root causes of health inequities across both rural and urban underserved communities," as well as a commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.

The previous Atrium acquisition involved Floyd Health System of Rome, Ga., in 2021.

Atrium has 42 hospitals in its network and more than 70,000 employees in its four-state network.

Local Atrium investments

In October 2020, Atrium put an investment cost — $3.4 billion over 10 years — to its high-profile acquisition of Wake Forest Baptist Health.

The bulk of the capital investment, at $2.8 billion, helps put a price tag on two Wake Forest Baptist projects in Winston-Salem announced in November 2019.

The systems have pledged to build a multi-faceted tower on the main Wake Forest Baptist campus and an eye institute in the southern district of Innovation Quarter.

The tower would house an emergency department, operating rooms and intensive care unit and would be built atop an existing parking deck. It would feature new operating rooms with adult intensive care units, along with radiology, pathology and other related services.

The eye institute is projected to serve about 90,000 patients annually.

Also within the $2.8 billion is funding earmarked for expansion of virtual care capabilities — including for behavioral health — and clinical care services.

The system said the remaining $600 million will include a new $150 million academic endowment and a $70 million Academic Enrichment Fund to accelerate academic initiatives.

